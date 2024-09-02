Boa Vista House / Studio Arthur Casas

+ 26

Author: Arthur Casas

Co Author And Architecture Manager: Nara Telles

Co Author And Decoration Manager: Rafael Palombo

Decoration Coordinator: Fabíola Andrade

3 D Team: Amanda Tamburus, Augusto Godoi

Contractor: Epson

Consultants: Logiproject, Ita, Addor, Zammaro, OM Studio, D´Orey Brasil

Dates: 2020-2022

Plot Area: 25941.02 ft2

City: Fazenda Boa Vista

Country: Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The design of this residence at Fazenda Boa Vista seeks to value the surroundings from within. The implantation of the house was a challenge due to the setback restrictions, which make it a narrow and long volume. The creation of interesting proportions, then, arises from volumes with sloping roofs, through differentiated and not perpendicular angles, which frame the landscape and environments in an innovative way.

With an extensive program, the house has six bedrooms, gym, gourmet area, home theater, large social space and wellness areas. The pool is connected to the gourmet area, whose light enters through the cobogós, which simultaneously offer privacy to residents, provide natural lighting to the environments and create a cross ventilation system. The cobogós used are models in Ipsilon, specially chosen for the project and designed by Arthur Casas.

The dialogue between the wellness areas and the pool is created directly through glass that allows to see it from under the water, while bringing a simple reflection to the rest area and the sauna on the lower floor. The scenographic aesthetic created by this water window and also by a skylight in the basement stairwell are hallmarks of the project's identity.

In the structure of the residence, prefabricated wood was used, a sustainable solution that simultaneously offers wide gaps between its internal environments. The structural performance of the project was a special challenge in the execution of the architecture of the house.

As for the materiality, the facades are made of stone, Ipsilon cobogó and

carbonized pine wood, which is also installed on the roof, like a deck, over a waterproofed slab. The stone used is Moledo, which is applied to the walls by hand, as is the case with most of the homes in the region. The stones are broken one by one, in loco, to be carefully fitted together on the walls, next to a mass mixed with beige sand. In addition, a porcelain floor was specially developed by Studio to integrate the project.

The internal finishes follow the external materiality of the project, through the repetition of elements such as neutral porcelain tiles on the floors, and rustic stone and wood on the walls, placing external and internal in direct reference.

In the intimate area, we opted for tilting windows, which have the function of ventilating and illuminating spaces without compromising privacy. When closed, they end up blending into the façade, as they are also clad in carbonized pinus wood. They were made to work manually, with the aid of a metal arm that locks in 3 other angles, 90º, 45º or 30º.

A counterweight was also provided to facilitate its handling, in addition to balancing its load. On the interiors project, there are vintage pieces and contemporary furniture, combining materials such as linen, suede, leather and natural wood logs. Ceramics and pieces of Brazilian popular art also make up the environments in the master suite and entrance.

Pieces signed by Casas, such as the Lurdes and Jaky dining tables and the log coffee table converse with the chair and stool by Geraldo de Barros. The Esfera armchair, by Ricardo Fasanello, dialogues with the Tonico and Mole armchairs and the Beg chair, by Sergio Rodrigues. There is also the coffee table by Branco e Preto and the R armchairs by Zanine Caldas. In the outdoor area, there is a pair of Dorival armchairs, by Arthur Casas.