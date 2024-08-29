Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Ponte House / TETRO Arquitetura

Ponte House / TETRO Arquitetura - Image 4 of 39Ponte House / TETRO Arquitetura - Image 5 of 39

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Florianópolis, Brazil
  • Architects: TETRO Arquitetura
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Joana França
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cosentino, Bontempo, CLW, Continente Inox, I9 climatização, Jardim e Cia, LR Coelho, Lfs soluções metálicas, Lohn Esquadrias, MG Superfícies, Nardi Piscina, Terraço Paisagismo
  • Leading Architect: Carlos Maia, Débora Mendes e Igor Macedo
  • Other Participants: Bruno Bontempo, Bianca Carvalho, Bruna Maciel, Saulo Saraiva, Sabrina Freitas,
  • Structural: MV estruturas
  • Electrical And Plumbing: CA engenharia
  • Lighting Consultants: Allume
  • Landscape: Jardim e Cia; Terraço Paisagismo
  • City: Florianópolis
  • Country: Brazil
Ponte House / TETRO Arquitetura - Image 5 of 39
© Joana França

Text description provided by the architects. Florianópolis is an island on Brazil's southern coast, where nature manifests itself in a stunning display, particularly through the sea and mountains. Its beaches, with crystal-clear waters and white sands, stand out from others in the country due to the striking presence of rocks in the middle of the sea. The island, situated about 800 meters from the mainland, is connected to it by three bridges, the most iconic being the Hercílio Luz Bridge, a symbol of Florianópolis since its construction.

Ponte House / TETRO Arquitetura - Image 8 of 39
© Joana França
Ponte House / TETRO Arquitetura - Image 36 of 39
Section AA
Ponte House / TETRO Arquitetura - Image 6 of 39
© Joana França

Amidst this scenery, perched on a seaside slope and facing the continental mountains, emerges Casa Ponte, with a design that sensitively responds to its environment, standing out as an architectural expression that transcends the residential function. Located on the shores of the Cacupé Sea, this residence harmoniously integrates with its surroundings, drawing inspiration from nature and local features for its design: the bridge and the rocks in the water become the main inspirations.

Ponte House / TETRO Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Garden
© Joana França
Ponte House / TETRO Arquitetura - Image 34 of 39
Plan - 2nd Level
Ponte House / TETRO Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Joana França

The approach to managing solar incidence, through generous eaves structured in steel, highlights the pursuit of efficiency and aesthetics. This solution not only meets practical demands by minimizing the effects of the setting sun but also subtly pays homage to the Hercílio Luz Bridge through steel and perforated plates, similar to those used on the bridge’s deck and the house's balconies.

Ponte House / TETRO Arquitetura - Image 10 of 39
© Joana França

The house's main structure can be described as two beams that emerge from the terrain and rest on two pillars. The bedrooms and social areas are developed around these beams. The pool, suspended above two other bedrooms, extends towards the sea on the lower level. Inside, natural stones emerge, referencing the local nature.

Ponte House / TETRO Arquitetura - Image 4 of 39
© Joana França
Ponte House / TETRO Arquitetura - Image 35 of 39
Plan - 3rd Level
Ponte House / TETRO Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Joana França

The carefully planned alignment of Casa Ponte towards the west offers a privileged view of the continental sea and the majestic mountains of the Serra Catarinense. This positioning takes advantage of the region's scenic beauty and creates a unique atmosphere for the residents, who find themselves immersed in breathtaking panoramas that change throughout the day.

Ponte House / TETRO Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Joana França

TETRO Arquitetura
