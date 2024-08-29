Housing Complex Monconseil Eco-Neighbourhood / MU Architecture

+ 15

Design Team: MU Architecture

Lead Team: Ludovic Malbet, Duncan Driffort, Julian Taltavull

City: Tours

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. Architecture That Embraces the Flow of Life - In the heart of the Monconseil Eco-District in Tours, aligned with the Grenouillère Park, three “plots” gently emerge. These buildings represent a new approach to housing, where architecture and nature are harmoniously integrated. The green roofs, dubbed “plants,” are not merely green spaces but serve as vegetable gardens and community gathering spots for residents. These roofs become communal terraces where people can grow plants, share gardening tips, or simply relax.

The passageways between the buildings allow the landscape to flow through, creating a visual and ecological connection with the neighboring park, while fostering social interactions and encounters. Thus, the building transforms from a mere residence into a social catalyst, strengthening the community fabric of the neighborhood.

The Flex Principle: Modularity Serving Life - The innovation of these “plots” is also reflected in their interior design. The Flex principle introduces modular housing units that can adapt to the changing needs of their occupants. Each apartment is organized around autonomous modules ranging from 18 to 22 m², equipped with an entry door, a vertical shaft, and a technical floor. This setup offers great flexibility in space arrangement, allowing for expansion or reorganization of the apartments according to the residents’ evolving needs, whether it’s the arrival of a new child, the creation of a workspace, or the development of an independent studio.

This modularity ensures not only material durability but also social sustainability, allowing residents to remain in their homes despite changes in their needs. Sustainable living here is defined not only by the use of quality materials or energy efficiency but also by a space’s ability to evolve with its occupants.

Social Inclusion: At the Heart of the Project - Social inclusion is a core element of this project. With 114 units accessible to a diverse range of profiles, this neighborhood aims to be vibrant, diverse, and supportive. Whether for families, individuals, young couples, or seniors, each resident finds a place within this inclusive setting. The spacious, light-filled units that open to the outside promote individual well-being and a sense of belonging to a dynamic community. By encouraging neighborly interactions and providing communal spaces conducive to social exchange, this project creates an environment where social diversity and collective well-being are central concerns.