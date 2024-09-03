PZ HOUSE / mf+arquitetos

+ 28

Houses • Avaré, Brazil Architects: mf+arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1280 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Lead Architect: Filipi Oliveira

Team: Filipi oliveira, Mariana oliveira,Luis Felipe Talita Faciroli,Dionésio Júnior,Lucas Ferrari,Guilherme Takahashi,Renato Ubiali,Luis Fernando.

City: Avaré

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Located at the Jurumirim dam, in Avaré, the weekend house was designed with the aim of offering the family an ideal refuge amid the tranquility of nature. The relationship with the dam was a determining factor in the project concept, ensuring that the landscape was always present, visible from any point of the residence. This integration with water was one of the main pillars that guided the conception of the architectural design.

The house features a 'T' shaped volume, which enabled an organized and efficient distribution of all the spaces necessary to meet the family's needs. In the central volume, we find the entrance hall, which stands out for its muxarabi doors in natural wood, complemented by exposed concrete walls and wooden panels. The addition of a concrete pergola not only brings a modern aesthetic touch, but also allows natural light to penetrate the space, creating a play of light and shadow that enriches the atmosphere of the space.

The main kitchen opens to the living room through elegant retractable wooden doors, promoting a fluid and continuous transition between the spaces. This configuration facilitates social interaction and family life, allowing spaces to be used in a versatile way. Between the living room and the gourmet area, a block covered in ebonized wood houses the bathrooms that serve the leisure area. This block has been carefully positioned to ensure privacy and functionality.

The gourmet area, located at the most privileged end of the central block, offers a stunning view of the dam and the pool. This space was designed to be the heart of the home's leisure activities, with sliding glass doors that allow total opening. This feature makes the line between inside and outside practically invisible, providing an unprecedented outdoor living experience, where nature merges with indoor environments in a harmonious and intense way.

The right side of the central volume houses the garage, laundry room, guest rooms and a well-equipped gym, ensuring that all the family's needs are met with comfort and practicality. On the left side, there is the intimate area of the house, made up of the master suite, the children's suites and a cozy TV room. This clear separation between social and intimate areas provides residents with privacy and tranquility.

The materials used in the construction were selected to reflect originality and mimic the natural surroundings. Concrete and wood were chosen not only for their durability and aesthetics, but also to highlight the inherent beauty of each material. The use of the glued laminated timber construction system brought a new dimension of efficiency to the execution of the work, allowing for a faster and more sustainable construction process.

The careful selection of furniture was essential to complement the architecture and landscaping of the house. Linen and leather armchairs were chosen to create comfortable and sophisticated environments. The furniture not only offers functionality, but also adds a touch of elegance and charm to spaces, harmonizing with the overall design of the home and enhancing its connection with nature.

Furthermore, the house has a lighting system designed to highlight the architectural and landscape features, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere both during the day and at night. Strategically positioned lights highlight the texture of the materials.

In short, this weekend home can seamlessly integrate into the natural environment, providing residents with a living space that is at the same time functional, elegant and deeply connected with the surrounding nature.