Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Porous Abode / Rahul Pudale Design

Porous Abode / Rahul Pudale Design

Save

Porous Abode / Rahul Pudale Design - Interior PhotographyPorous Abode / Rahul Pudale Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, CountertopPorous Abode / Rahul Pudale Design - Interior Photography, Door, Lighting, Windows, ChairPorous Abode / Rahul Pudale Design - Interior Photography, WindowsPorous Abode / Rahul Pudale Design - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Belagavi, India
  • Architects: Rahul Pudale Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  190
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Atik Bheda
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  FineTouch, HYBAC, Jaquar, Nexion, Tostem
  • Lead Architects: Rahul Pudale
  • Design Team: Soumya Patil, Atik Sangolli
  • Terracotta Jali: Durgamba Build Solutions Co
  • Structure Engineer: Sagar Huddar
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Residential
  • City: Belagavi
  • Country: India
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Porous Abode / Rahul Pudale Design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Atik Bheda

Text description provided by the architects. In the burgeoning extension of Belgaum, Situated on a narrow, south-facing plot measuring 6M in width and 15M in depth. The client, in transition from their rental accommodation, brought forth fundamental needs reflective of a growing family of four. The initial challenge presented by the site was its orientation, with the only sources of light being from the two narrow sides.

Save this picture!
Porous Abode / Rahul Pudale Design - Interior Photography
© Atik Bheda
Save this picture!
Porous Abode / Rahul Pudale Design - Image 19 of 24
Plans

To address this, the design prioritized the creation of court areas that evoke greenery, serving as both light wells and spaces for interaction. These strategically positioned courtyards not only infuse the interior with natural light but also facilitate cross-ventilation, enhancing the building's overall environmental performance. The integration of nature into the built environment not only enhances the aesthetic appeal but also fosters a connection to the outdoors.

Save this picture!
Porous Abode / Rahul Pudale Design - Interior Photography
© Atik Bheda
Save this picture!
Porous Abode / Rahul Pudale Design - Image 21 of 24
Section 02
Save this picture!
Porous Abode / Rahul Pudale Design - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Facade
© Atik Bheda

Upon entering the premises, one traverses through the inviting double-height court. Here, the space beckons with warm gestures, bathed in natural light cascading from above through a hanging metal grill adorned with lush green creepers and plants. Once entered, the sleek metal staircase becomes the gravitational center of the interior, commanding attention and imbuing the space with a sense of dynamism and purpose; it delineates the double-height dining court. All the functional spaces are strategically positioned to open into both the entrance court and the dining court, facilitating ease of movement and interaction.

Save this picture!
Porous Abode / Rahul Pudale Design - Interior Photography, Door, Lighting, Windows, Chair
© Atik Bheda

Central to the project's sustainable ethos is its crafted terracotta perforated facade. Serving dual purpose: it effectively mitigates the heat gained from the south-facing exposure while adding a distinctive aesthetic character to the building. The perforations allow for controlled light penetration and air circulation, contributing to passive cooling strategies that reduce reliance on mechanical systems.

Save this picture!
Porous Abode / Rahul Pudale Design - Interior Photography, Windows
© Atik Bheda

Save this picture!
Porous Abode / Rahul Pudale Design - Interior Photography, Windows
© Atik Bheda

The introduction of magenta color against hues of grey elevates and unifies the living spaces; whether it's manifested in the form of the metal staircase, marble tops, landscape, or decorative elements, its presence is unmistakably striking, adding depth and visual interest. Despite the spatial constraints, the building is meticulously designed to accommodate all client needs efficiently, ensuring functionality without compromising on comfort or aesthetics by embracing the context and responding to the site's challenges.

Save this picture!
Porous Abode / Rahul Pudale Design - Image 17 of 24
© Atik Bheda

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Rahul Pudale Design
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Porous Abode / Rahul Pudale Design" 28 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020581/porous-abode-rahul-pudale-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags