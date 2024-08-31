Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Morocco
  5. Residence XY / Mohamed Amine Siana

Residence XY / Mohamed Amine Siana

Save

Residence XY / Mohamed Amine Siana - Image 2 of 16Residence XY / Mohamed Amine Siana - Interior Photography, Living Room, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, WindowsResidence XY / Mohamed Amine Siana - Interior Photography, Countertop, WindowsResidence XY / Mohamed Amine Siana - Exterior Photography, FacadeResidence XY / Mohamed Amine Siana - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Casablanca, Morocco
  • Architect: Mohamed Amine Siana
  • Design Team: Yassine El Aouni, Salim El Aouni, Rachid El Maataoui
  • City: Casablanca
  • Country: Morocco
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Residence XY / Mohamed Amine Siana - Image 2 of 16
© Doublespace Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Residence XY is a multigenerational dwelling meant to bring together children, parents, and grandparents.The site is located near the ocean, with sea air and high humidity. As a result, and for reasons of privacy, the house presents a closed facade to the north, facing the road and the sea.

Save this picture!
Residence XY / Mohamed Amine Siana - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Doublespace Photography

The minimalist facade is animated with the succession of two planes, the first in white and the second in raw concrete stairs, which are, in the abstraction they create, the striking elements of the façade. A jacaranda that will liven up the whole with its shade and color.

Save this picture!
Residence XY / Mohamed Amine Siana - Interior Photography, Living Room, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Windows
© Doublespace Photography
Save this picture!
Residence XY / Mohamed Amine Siana - Image 13 of 16
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Residence XY / Mohamed Amine Siana - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Doublespace Photography
Save this picture!
Residence XY / Mohamed Amine Siana - Interior Photography, Countertop, Windows
© Doublespace Photography

The main openings of the house seek views to the garden and keep the house temperate throughout the seasons. The East-North-East façade, facing the prevailing winds, is punctuated by smaller openings which allow the space to be ventilated and cooled in summer. These passive elements allow the house to operate without energy dependence. Photovoltaic and solar panels also make it possible to meet the various daily energy needs. The ground floor has an open kitchen, different living rooms overlooking the garden and the vegetable patch, and the grandparents' bedroom, which is easy to access and benefits from a private garden.

Save this picture!
Residence XY / Mohamed Amine Siana - Image 3 of 16
© Doublespace Photography
Save this picture!
Residence XY / Mohamed Amine Siana - Image 16 of 16
Elevations

On the mezzanine is the master suite, which overlooks the double height of the reception and a pleasant view of the garden. The top floor is reserved for the children. This project is a response to the needs of a family wanting a house that stands out while being functional, warm, and rooted in simplicity and minimalism.

Save this picture!
Residence XY / Mohamed Amine Siana - Image 12 of 16
© Doublespace Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Mohamed Amine Siana
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMorocco
Cite: "Residence XY / Mohamed Amine Siana" 31 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020574/residence-xy-mohamed-amine-siana> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags