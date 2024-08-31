Residence XY / Mohamed Amine Siana

+ 11

Architect: Mohamed Amine Siana

Design Team: Yassine El Aouni, Salim El Aouni, Rachid El Maataoui

City: Casablanca

Country: Morocco

Text description provided by the architects. Residence XY is a multigenerational dwelling meant to bring together children, parents, and grandparents.The site is located near the ocean, with sea air and high humidity. As a result, and for reasons of privacy, the house presents a closed facade to the north, facing the road and the sea.

The minimalist facade is animated with the succession of two planes, the first in white and the second in raw concrete stairs, which are, in the abstraction they create, the striking elements of the façade. A jacaranda that will liven up the whole with its shade and color.

The main openings of the house seek views to the garden and keep the house temperate throughout the seasons. The East-North-East façade, facing the prevailing winds, is punctuated by smaller openings which allow the space to be ventilated and cooled in summer. These passive elements allow the house to operate without energy dependence. Photovoltaic and solar panels also make it possible to meet the various daily energy needs. The ground floor has an open kitchen, different living rooms overlooking the garden and the vegetable patch, and the grandparents' bedroom, which is easy to access and benefits from a private garden.

On the mezzanine is the master suite, which overlooks the double height of the reception and a pleasant view of the garden. The top floor is reserved for the children. This project is a response to the needs of a family wanting a house that stands out while being functional, warm, and rooted in simplicity and minimalism.