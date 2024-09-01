Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Crona 665 Building / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos

Crona 665 Building / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Nelson Kon

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments
Tatuapé, Brazil
  • Co Authors: Vinicius Andrade, Marcelo Morettin, Marcelo Maia Rosa, Renata Andrulis
  • Coordinator: Guilherme Torres Martins
  • Collaborators: Daniel Zahoul, Izabel Sigaud, Murilo Zidan, Fernanda Mangini, Raphael Souza, Guilherme Torres Martins, Ana Paula Silveira, Arthur Frensch, Maria Carolina Bomeny
  • Concrete Structures: França e Associados Projetos Estruturais
  • Foundations: França e Associados Projetos Estruturais
  • Installations: Soeng Eh Projetos
  • Climate Installations: Thermoplan Engenharia Térmica
  • Acoustics: Akkerman Alcoragi Acústica Ideal
  • Automation: SI2 Soluções Inteligentes Integradas
  • Masonry: Addor & Associados
  • Frames: P. Martins Engenharia
  • Metallic Structures: Steel Make Engenharia Estrutural
  • Water Proofing: Proassp Assessoria e Projetos
  • Landscape Design: Benedito Abbud Arquitetura Paisagística
  • Project Management: Favo Arquitetura
  • City: Tatuapé
  • Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Designed as an integral part of the so-called “Platina Axis,” the project aims to offer high-quality spaces for work, services, and leisure to the neighborhood and the East Zone as a whole, contributing to the reduction of long and exhausting commutes to historically centralized work hubs in the city. The Crona 665 building occupies a prime location at one of the main intersections of the Platina Axis, between Platina and Vilela Streets. Its neighbors include developments offering a wide range of services such as retail, dining, healthcare, leisure, and residences of various sizes. Located just 150 meters from Carrão Metro Station, with proximity to major access roads, train stations, bus corridors, and bike lanes, Crona 665 establishes direct connections between businesses and people.

Save this picture!
Crona 665 Building / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Facade, Windows
© Nelson Kon
Save this picture!
Crona 665 Building / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos - Image 30 of 35
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Crona 665 Building / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Nelson Kon

As an essential component of a business ecosystem aimed at socio-economic development in Tatuapé, Crona 665 stands out not only as an ideal space for large companies but also contributes to the enhancement of the urban environment. Its recessed positioning allows for maximum sidewalk width, providing pedestrians with favorable circulation conditions. With landscaped and shaded areas, adequate lighting, and interesting urban furniture, the building creates a pleasant and safe transition between public and private spaces, fostering interpersonal interactions in the area. The tower's design adopts the premise of "open space" corporate floors, with large and continuous areas, adaptable to various occupancy schemes. To this end, technical and service areas are rationally grouped around the tower’s circulation core, consolidating it as the building's core. The advantage is that the building's perimeter is entirely available for work zones, in direct contact with natural light and surrounding views.

Save this picture!
Crona 665 Building / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Nelson Kon
Save this picture!
Crona 665 Building / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos - Image 34 of 35
Section
Save this picture!
Crona 665 Building / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Cityscape
© Nelson Kon

In the transition from the tower to the base, a more open and generous corporate space is conceived, with double-height areas and extensive balcony sections. At the street level, most of the frontage is occupied by stores, all recessed to provide the maximum possible floor area for pedestrian circulation and use.

Save this picture!
Crona 665 Building / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos - Image 28 of 35
© Nelson Kon

Project location

Address:Tatuapé, Brazil

About this office
Andrade Morettin Arquitetos
"Crona 665 Building / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos" [Edifício Crona 665 / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos] 01 Sep 2024.

