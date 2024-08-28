Circular Living Room and Temporary Housing / VLOT architecten

+ 23

Text description provided by the architects. For the municipality of Haarlem, we have developed a design for the temporary housing of approximately 200 Ukrainian refugees. This project builds upon our research conducted for the Dutch Government Real Estate (Rijksvastgoedbedrijf) published as "Woonkwaliteitsplan FLEXwonen”. It provided us with a unique opportunity to translate theoretical insights into practical solutions, exploring and implementing the potential of high-quality, flexible housing.

The chosen site, an industrial area surrounded by highways, railways, and large parking lots, presented a significant challenge. Despite this, we focused on creating a welcoming living environment by orienting the housing around a shared courtyard. This courtyard, partially enclosed to provide shelter while maintaining connections to the surrounding environment, forms the heart of the project. It offers residents a space to relax and socialize, ensuring they feel connected to their surroundings while enjoying a sense of privacy.

The temporary homes themselves are designed with a strong emphasis on sustainability and circularity. A total of 86 homes have been created, most of which are 24 m², with a few larger ones of 48 m² designed for families. The housing blocks consist of three stories, with a stepped configuration that adds visual interest and breaks up the building mass. Constructed using lightweight timber framing, these homes eliminate the need for a pile foundation. The units are fully demountable and reusable, with steel beams on precast concrete slabs serving as the foundation. The façades were prefabricated off-site and partially finished in situ, with the joints between units carefully concealed for a seamless appearance.

A central feature of the project is the circular communal space, which plays a vital role in fostering a sense of community among residents. Constructed from 80% reused materials, this space is strategically positioned between the public area and the courtyard, offering both transparency and privacy. The communal space can be opened up in good weather, allowing the outdoor area to become an extension of the indoor space. The design is fully modular and demountable, enabling easy relocation and reassembly after five years. Inside, various zones are designed for different activities, such as communal dining, celebrations, and relaxation.

The interior furnishings for the communal space were sourced from second-hand stores across Haarlem and Scheveningen, reinforcing the project's circular ethos while creating a warm, inviting atmosphere. Additionally, the site’s topography has been utilized to enhance the design, with a central swale that functions as a water buffer during heavy rainfall and as a play area during dry weather. Thoughtfully placed lighting ensures that the environment remains welcoming and comfortable in the evenings.

This project demonstrates that temporary housing can be both functional and of high quality. Despite the challenges posed by the site, we have tried to create a living environment that is inviting, sustainable, and community-focused. It illustrates that even in demanding circumstances, it is possible to provide a valuable and comfortable living space for those in need, reflecting a forward-thinking approach to temporary housing solutions.