World
SARVASVA Building / SPASM Design Architects

SARVASVA Building / SPASM Design Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Mumbai, India
  • Design Team: Sangeeta Merchant, Aishwarya Kelshikar, Akanksha Dalvi, Divyesh Kargathra, , Nafees Ansari ,Sanjeev Panjabi
  • Swimming Pools: Samunder Pools
  • Automation System: Yograj Services
  • Av Consultants: Sound Decisions
  • Metal Fabrication: Chinna Swammy Welding Works
  • Window Consultant: Vitrum Windows
  • City: Mumbai
  • Country: India
SARVASVA Building / SPASM Design Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© PHX India

Text description provided by the architects. Bombay is a tough city in which to build anything of real reckoning. The rapid and random development of the city continued from the late 1970s. 

SARVASVA Building / SPASM Design Architects - Image 3 of 16
© PHX India
SARVASVA Building / SPASM Design Architects - Image 14 of 16
Plan - Gym and Pool
SARVASVA Building / SPASM Design Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© PHX India

We were approached by a family that saw one render on our website, an unbuilt idea. They aspired to live in a vertical home; the plot they bought was small but on a lovely leafy East Bombay inner street, with the VJTI campus across, which would remain low rise for the foreseeable future. We want to change our city for the better. Our contributions have to be authentic, climatically sensitive, and of sound build quality. 

SARVASVA Building / SPASM Design Architects - Image 16 of 16
Front Elevation
SARVASVA Building / SPASM Design Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Cityscape
© PHX India
SARVASVA Building / SPASM Design Architects - Image 15 of 16
Elevation - Side

Sarvasva, the word literally means, " my precious world " , named by the family. The name aptly conveys their emotions to our work.  The build is completely made of terracotta panels as a second skin.

SARVASVA Building / SPASM Design Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape, Facade
© PHX India

We liken the curious jagged eye-like cut in the otherwise pristine vertical cuboid to how an Indian sari-clad lady looks out of her veil. The view frames the unimportant edit. Greenery laces the vertical void. An attempt to make the connection between life and nature. A natural response of red earth and green in an otherwise concrete jungle. We hope to steer architecture in our maximum city to a natural, endearing way to urban life. 

SARVASVA Building / SPASM Design Architects - Image 6 of 16
© PHX India

Top #Tags