SARVASVA Building / SPASM Design Architects

Design Team: Sangeeta Merchant, Aishwarya Kelshikar, Akanksha Dalvi, Divyesh Kargathra, , Nafees Ansari ,Sanjeev Panjabi

Swimming Pools: Samunder Pools

Automation System: Yograj Services

Av Consultants: Sound Decisions

Metal Fabrication: Chinna Swammy Welding Works

Window Consultant: Vitrum Windows

City: Mumbai

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. Bombay is a tough city in which to build anything of real reckoning. The rapid and random development of the city continued from the late 1970s.

We were approached by a family that saw one render on our website, an unbuilt idea. They aspired to live in a vertical home; the plot they bought was small but on a lovely leafy East Bombay inner street, with the VJTI campus across, which would remain low rise for the foreseeable future. We want to change our city for the better. Our contributions have to be authentic, climatically sensitive, and of sound build quality.

Sarvasva, the word literally means, " my precious world " , named by the family. The name aptly conveys their emotions to our work. The build is completely made of terracotta panels as a second skin.

We liken the curious jagged eye-like cut in the otherwise pristine vertical cuboid to how an Indian sari-clad lady looks out of her veil. The view frames the unimportant edit. Greenery laces the vertical void. An attempt to make the connection between life and nature. A natural response of red earth and green in an otherwise concrete jungle. We hope to steer architecture in our maximum city to a natural, endearing way to urban life.