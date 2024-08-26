Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. ICC House / CoDA Arquitetura

ICC House / CoDA Arquitetura

Save

ICC House / CoDA Arquitetura - Image 2 of 34ICC House / CoDA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, WindowsICC House / CoDA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Lighting, BeamICC House / CoDA Arquitetura - Image 5 of 34ICC House / CoDA Arquitetura - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brasília, Brazil
  • Architects: CoDA Arquitetura
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Joana França
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Design Désir, Lamas design, Objeto Têxtil
  • A Lead Architects: Pedro Grilo Tiago Rezende
  • Team: Joyce Rocha
  • Builders: Trienge Engenharia
  • Carpentry: Antunes Marcenaria
  • Furniture: Design Désir, Lamas Design
  • Upholstery: Objeto Têxtil
  • Site Area: 670,8 m²
  • Project Year: 2021
  • City: Brasília
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
ICC House / CoDA Arquitetura - Image 5 of 34
© Joana França

Text description provided by the architects. A house to accommodate a growing family and their emotional memories—from the form to the interior.

Save this picture!
ICC House / CoDA Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Joana França
Save this picture!
ICC House / CoDA Arquitetura - Image 9 of 34
© Joana França

The Central Institute of Sciences, ICC, or "Minhocão," is a central building of the University of Brasília designed by Oscar Niemeyer and João Filgueiras Lima, and an icon of experimentation with precast concrete in 1960s Brazil. From the start, this project was brought by the clients, who are passionate about Brasília's architecture, as inspiration for their new home. The use of exposed concrete, large openings, fluidity of space, and rhythmic structure that underpins its plastic composition are highlights of Lelé and Niemeyer's design, which was used as a reference for the house's concept.

Save this picture!
ICC House / CoDA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Shelving, Wood
© Joana França
Save this picture!
ICC House / CoDA Arquitetura - Image 34 of 34
Ground Floor
Save this picture!
ICC House / CoDA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Joana França

The residents' main request was for a compact house that integrated the entire social area: kitchen, living room, and barbecue space. The needs program also included rooms for their daughters and guests, a home office, and a studio for ceramics and crafts.

Save this picture!
ICC House / CoDA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Joana França

The living room and kitchen are integrated and serve as the house's meeting point, connecting to the patio and barbecue area through large windows. This large social space, along with the bedrooms, faces the patio—a central point to which all rooms converge, with the pool at its center.

Save this picture!
ICC House / CoDA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Sofa, Windows
© Joana França
Save this picture!
ICC House / CoDA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Joana França
Save this picture!
ICC House / CoDA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Facade
© Joana França

One highlight is the color palette, which not only dialogues with the building that inspired the project but also with the terrain itself, located in a more arid area with the native vegetation of the Cerrado. Thus, the terracotta color, which blends with the red earth of the local nature, harmonizes with the wood and exposed concrete of the modular structure.

Save this picture!
ICC House / CoDA Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Joana França

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
CoDA Arquitetura
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "ICC House / CoDA Arquitetura" [Casa ICC / CoDA Arquitetura] 26 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020494/icc-house-coda-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags