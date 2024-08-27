Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. RIBA Presents "Difficult Sites: Architecture Against the Odds" Exhibition in London, UK

RIBA Presents "Difficult Sites: Architecture Against the Odds" Exhibition in London, UK

Save

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) have just announced the news of their latest exhibition titled "Difficult Sites: Architecture Against the Odds." Showcasing "architectural achievement in the face of tricky and uncompromising sites," the exhibition will take place at the RIBA Architecture Gallery, 66 Portland Place, London, from October 11, 2024, to March 29, 2025. The showcase features prominent works from renowned architects like Sir Nicholas Grimshaw, Neave Brown, and Lord Norman Foster, as well as contemporary practices such as Tonkin Liu, KnoxBhavan, and Carmody Groarke.

RIBA Presents "Difficult Sites: Architecture Against the Odds" Exhibition in London, UK - Image 2 of 19RIBA Presents "Difficult Sites: Architecture Against the Odds" Exhibition in London, UK - Image 3 of 19RIBA Presents "Difficult Sites: Architecture Against the Odds" Exhibition in London, UK - Image 4 of 19RIBA Presents "Difficult Sites: Architecture Against the Odds" Exhibition in London, UK - Image 5 of 19RIBA Presents Difficult Sites: Architecture Against the Odds Exhibition in London, UK - More Images+ 14

Spanning projects from 1900 to the present, the exhibition aims to highlight a diverse range of complex and innovative buildings that have overcome some of the most difficult sites in Britain. In fact, each project showcased in the exhibition represents an innovative response to difficult landscapes, urban spaces, and the reworking of existing structures. These projects, including homes, cultural institutions, and commercial buildings, highlight the ingenuity and resilience of architects in overcoming site-specific challenges.

Save this picture!
RIBA Presents "Difficult Sites: Architecture Against the Odds" Exhibition in London, UK - Image 2 of 19
Sainsbury Wing, National Gallery, Trafalgar Square, London . Image © Martin Charles, RIBA Collections

"Difficult Sites: Architecture Against the Odds," presents a detailed look at more than 20 architectural projects across Britain that have successfully navigated challenging site conditions. The projects showcased are grouped into three categories—Difficult Landscapes, Difficult Urban Spaces, and Difficult Reworkings—each highlighting innovative design solutions tailored to specific site constraints.

Related Article

RIBA Announces the Shortlist for the 2024 Stirling Prize

Difficult Sites: Architecture Against the Odds celebrates the pioneering spirit that lies at the heart of great architecture. These projects and their architects push the boundaries of what architecture can achieve. As environments become more changeable and the needs of societies grow and evolve, navigating challenging sites will become ever more important for architects and clients. This exhibition offers fascinating and important case studies of exceptional creative vision and technical innovation, continuing RIBA’s legacy of championing architecture and its place in shaping the future. -- Muyiwa Oki, RIBA President

Notable examples include Creek Vean House, which is integrated into the steep banks of a Cornish river; 28 1/2 Lansdowne Crescent, a narrow urban home; and the Weston Tower, a modern addition to Westminster Abbey. Through models, drawings, photography, and plans, the exhibition provides visitors with an understanding of the creative approaches taken to overcome these architectural challenges.

Save this picture!
RIBA Presents "Difficult Sites: Architecture Against the Odds" Exhibition in London, UK - Image 14 of 19
Cathedral Church of St Michael, Coventry, the Baptistery with stained glass windows by John Piper . Image Courtesy of Architectural Press Archive, RIBA Collections
Save this picture!
RIBA Presents "Difficult Sites: Architecture Against the Odds" Exhibition in London, UK - Image 12 of 19
British Library, 96 Euston Road, St Pancras, London, the bicycle park. Image © John Donat, RIBA Collections

In other similar news, Edmund Sumner recently presented the “Traces” exhibition, a solo show at Rodic Davidson Architects in London featuring architectural photography that explores cultural identity and historical significance across diverse landscapes. Similarly, The Museum of Architectural Drawing presented “Lina Bo Bardi - The Poetry of Concrete,” an exhibition featuring 40 drawings by the esteemed architect Lina Bo Bardi, highlighting her architectural legacy. Finally, M+ Museum in Hong Kong has unveiled the first full-scale retrospective of the renowned Chinese-American architect leoh Ming Pei (1917-2019), widely known as I. M. Pei.

Save this picture!
RIBA Presents "Difficult Sites: Architecture Against the Odds" Exhibition in London, UK - Image 19 of 19
Sainsbury Wing, National Gallery, Trafalgar Square, London 1. Image © Martin Charles, RIBA Collections

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Nour Fakharany
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Nour Fakharany. "RIBA Presents "Difficult Sites: Architecture Against the Odds" Exhibition in London, UK" 27 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020490/riba-presents-difficult-sites-architecture-against-the-odds-exhibition-in-london-uk> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags