  JUICETIN Café / KSOUL Studio

JUICETIN Café / KSOUL Studio

JUICETIN Café / KSOUL Studio - Interior Photography, Beam, Chair

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • Architects: KSOUL Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  149
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Phu Dao
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  CONPA, Dulux, EUROTO, MaiKa
  • Design Team: Huỳnh Thế Nguyễn, Hoàng Gia Bảo, Trần Quốc Sĩ
  • Project Management: Trần Thảo Linh
  • Concept: Huỳnh Thế Nguyễn
  • Clients: JUICETIN
  • City: Ho Chi Minh City
  • Country: Vietnam
JUICETIN Café / KSOUL Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Phu Dao

Text description provided by the architects. Located on Ngo Gia Tu Street, Juicetin is designed in an industrial style inspired by old post offices. From the prominent red mailboxes to the distinctive architectural details, every corner of the British post office is recreated with elegance and vibrancy. Stepping in here, customers enjoy their drinks and feel like they are traveling back in time to the nostalgic old days.

JUICETIN Café / KSOUL Studio - Interior Photography, Door, Facade
© Phu Dao
JUICETIN Café / KSOUL Studio - Image 29 of 31
Plan - Ground Floor
JUICETIN Café / KSOUL Studio - Interior Photography, Beam, Chair
© Phu Dao

To make a strong impression on Juicetin from first glance, Ksoul boldly uses rust-colored effect paint to construct a square block for the facade, which is also connected to the overall office building above. Of course, we cannot ignore the image of the large clock right at the main facade, paired with awnings that exude the romantic British spirit.

JUICETIN Café / KSOUL Studio - Image 4 of 31
© Phu Dao
JUICETIN Café / KSOUL Studio - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
© Phu Dao
JUICETIN Café / KSOUL Studio - Image 30 of 31
Plan - 1st Floor
JUICETIN Café / KSOUL Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Phu Dao

You will also be amazed by the door made entirely from a large tempered glass panel framed with oak wood, capable of rotating 360 degrees. Additionally, each material placed in the store, such as vintage-style tiles, terrazzo stone, mosaic tiles, or the counter system with striped effect designs, is deliberately calculated to create a space that breathes the essence of old British post offices. The descriptions of the writing desk with waiting benches and the newspaper display shelves also emphasize the concept Ksoul has dedicated to this project.

JUICETIN Café / KSOUL Studio - Interior Photography, Table
© Phu Dao
JUICETIN Café / KSOUL Studio - Image 5 of 31
© Phu Dao
JUICETIN Café / KSOUL Studio - Image 31 of 31
Elevation

With the increasing demand for architectural aesthetics in the F&B industry nowadays, Ksoul continually strives to understand the market and puts all its heart into addressing customer concerns with meticulous and unique constructions, creating a significant impact. Once again, this is how Ksoul operates and maintains the trust of all customers who come to us.

JUICETIN Café / KSOUL Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Phu Dao

Address:Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

KSOUL Studio
