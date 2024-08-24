Under The Neem Tree Restaurant / Hiren Patel Architects

+ 13

Architecture Design Firm: studioHPA

City: Ahmedabad

Country: India

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Amidst the changing landscape of Ahmedabad, now transitioning to a concrete jungle, a timeless respite under the scorching sun, Under The Neem Tree beckons the soul. Designed as a one-of-a-kind restaurant, this project is conceptualized by Hiren Patel Architects. It stands true to the local Ahmedabadi style, responding to the climate, culture, and context with its unique flair. Sprawling over 6750 sqft across a single storey, this space weaves its narrative through its interconnectedness and materiality. Each turn along the path makes for a view to pause and behold before proceeding into the heart of this space. Right at the entrance, a serene water body, reminiscent of the step-wells, welcomes you inside. Flanked on either side by covered pathways, it feels like walking into the veranda of an Ahmedabadi pol house.

The restaurant sits in an L shape, creating pockets that offer a varied typology of seating options. Walking along the veranda, you’re presented with patios to lounge in, while the brick-laden wall on the other side invites you to take in the artworks displayed along its length. More than fifty artworks, capturing a century’s worth of Ahmedabad’s history, adorn the interiors, adding visual dynamism to the space. The exposed brick wall becomes a characteristic element of the space that lends it its timelessness in an otherwise fast-paced hospitality industry where trends become the driving force. In contrast, this branch of Under The Neem Tree is a sanctuary infused with all the peace and quiet one could ask for. It’s like stepping into the relief of shade after roaming around in the scorching heat all day.

The landscaped garden extends outwards from the restaurant to drive this point home. A water body curves around, with fresh lily pads leisurely floating about. The landscaped garden creates a soothing effect for the senses, taking away the day’s stress and replacing it with a calming atmosphere. This leads to the ideal dining experience where all senses are brought to the present moment. A myriad of indoor and outdoor dining spaces let diners find their ideal setting, surrounded by trees and art, to enrich their experience. Lighting plays an important role here, illuminating the exposed brick walls that reflect a soft, diffused glow onto the main spaces. Pendant lamps and chandeliers add more warmth to enhance the coziness of the ambiance. Each space is further defined by the flooring, from gradient Kota tiles to a blend of Gujarati-Moroccan tiles that breathe a new life, a new identity into each space.

Warm-toned rattan chairs and deep wooden tones make up most of the seating and furniture here, nicely complementing the burnt-redness of the bricks. Contrasting tableware in mellow but vivid hues brings out these tones, creating a visual feast before the actual one begins. Courtyards add richness to the visual vocabulary here, drawing inspiration from traditional architecture that’s local to the area. Tables find their layout naturally alongside the courtyard, giving rise to interesting spaces throughout the restaurant. More than just a restaurant, Under The Neem Tree is an all-encompassing sensory experience. It invites patrons to pause, reflect, and savor the essence of Ahmedabad in each moment spent within its embracing walls.