La Punta Villa / PLINTHOS ARCHITECTS

Interior Design: Gitte Jakobsen

Structural Engineer: Giannis Kastrisios

Mechanical Engineer: Dimitris Protonotarios

Construction: Gitte Jakobsen

City: Naxos

Country: Greece

Text description provided by the architects. Naxos island, known for its striking topography and mountain vistas, offers some of the most breathtaking panoramic views in the Aegean. Nestled on a mountainside, La Punta Villa perfectly captures the island’s essence, blending traditional Cycladic architecture with modern comforts.

The villa’s design draws inspiration from the iconic Cycladic squares, where small buildings encircle a central courtyard. This concept is reflected in the arrangement of the villa’s volumes, scattered across the steep slope to create a harmonious balance between privacy and openness. The layout not only ensures protection from the island’s strong winds and intense sun but also allows residents to fully immerse themselves in the surrounding landscape.

La Punta Villa’s architecture is rooted in the use of simple, natural materials. Thick masonry walls, finished with stone and plaster, provide both a bioclimatic design and a connection to Naxos’s architectural heritage. These materials are carefully chosen to withstand the local climate while offering thermal comfort, ensuring a pleasant living experience throughout the year.

Staying at La Punta Villa offers a unique blend of indoor and outdoor living. The enclosed spaces provide a sense of calm and introspection, while the open terraces and courtyards invite guests to enjoy uninterrupted views of the Aegean Sea. Here, the tranquility of the island meets the timeless beauty of Cycladic architecture, creating an idyllic retreat for those seeking a connection with nature and the essence of Naxos.