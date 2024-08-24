Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
La Punta Villa / PLINTHOS ARCHITECTS

La Punta Villa / PLINTHOS ARCHITECTS - Image 2 of 20La Punta Villa / PLINTHOS ARCHITECTS - Image 3 of 20La Punta Villa / PLINTHOS ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, TableLa Punta Villa / PLINTHOS ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, CountertopLa Punta Villa / PLINTHOS ARCHITECTS - More Images

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Naxos, Greece
  • Interior Design: Gitte Jakobsen
  • Structural Engineer: Giannis Kastrisios
  • Mechanical Engineer: Dimitris Protonotarios
  • Construction: Gitte Jakobsen
  • City: Naxos
  • Country: Greece
La Punta Villa / PLINTHOS ARCHITECTS - Image 3 of 20
© Nikos Karampinis

Text description provided by the architects. Naxos island, known for its striking topography and mountain vistas, offers some of the most breathtaking panoramic views in the Aegean. Nestled on a mountainside, La Punta Villa perfectly captures the island’s essence, blending traditional Cycladic architecture with modern comforts.

La Punta Villa / PLINTHOS ARCHITECTS - Image 9 of 20
© Nikos Karampinis

The villa’s design draws inspiration from the iconic Cycladic squares, where small buildings encircle a central courtyard. This concept is reflected in the arrangement of the villa’s volumes, scattered across the steep slope to create a harmonious balance between privacy and openness. The layout not only ensures protection from the island’s strong winds and intense sun but also allows residents to fully immerse themselves in the surrounding landscape.

La Punta Villa / PLINTHOS ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Nikos Karampinis
La Punta Villa / PLINTHOS ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Wood, Chair, Beam
© Nikos Karampinis

La Punta Villa’s architecture is rooted in the use of simple, natural materials. Thick masonry walls, finished with stone and plaster, provide both a bioclimatic design and a connection to Naxos’s architectural heritage. These materials are carefully chosen to withstand the local climate while offering thermal comfort, ensuring a pleasant living experience throughout the year.

La Punta Villa / PLINTHOS ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table
© Nikos Karampinis
La Punta Villa / PLINTHOS ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Countertop
© Nikos Karampinis

Staying at La Punta Villa offers a unique blend of indoor and outdoor living. The enclosed spaces provide a sense of calm and introspection, while the open terraces and courtyards invite guests to enjoy uninterrupted views of the Aegean Sea. Here, the tranquility of the island meets the timeless beauty of Cycladic architecture, creating an idyllic retreat for those seeking a connection with nature and the essence of Naxos.

La Punta Villa / PLINTHOS ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Nikos Karampinis

About this office
PLINTHOS ARCHITECTS
Office

