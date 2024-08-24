SAMAM House / ma+rs

+ 16

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The house is planned on a typical 60’ x 90’ parcel of land located in the northern peri-urban extents of Devanahalli, Bangalore. Designed for a family of four along with their three four-legged companions, the project attempts to create shared spaces for humans & animals alike while also seamlessly transitioning between indoor & outdoor. A major chunk of the site in the front & rear has been left open as gardens for the dogs to run around. The remainder has been divided into three linear blocks in the north-south direction: private, green + circulation & public.

As one enters the house through a shaded walkway with an entrance patio, the house has a clear central axis in the E-W direction, which divides the first private block into two bedrooms on either side, opening out into private sit-outs on both floors. The second block has a green courtyard and a staircase with services like the powder room, utility, and electrical room tucked in. The E-W axis culminates into the third block, which houses the public functions of the living, dining & kitchen in a large, almost double-height volume. This opens out to the backyard, blurring the boundaries of inside-outside and enhancing the spatial fluidity.

Since the project was done on a tight budget, the structure & material palette have been kept extremely simple and clean. Exposed concrete slabs reduce future maintenance in terms of painting, clean white walls, indoor flooring in vitrified tiles, and local Sadarhalli granite stone for outdoor flooring. Keeping the palette humble not only helped reduce the overall budget but also helped enhance the spatial quality and enable simple materials to shine through.