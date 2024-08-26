Mathäser Exchange Hub / Goldbrunner Architektur

+ 24

Project Team: Goldbrunner Architektur

City: Ruhstorf an der Rott

Country: Germany

Text description provided by the architects. Ruhstorf gets a new center. With the new construction and renovation of the Mathäser site and the creation of a central market hub, a place of exchange and encounter is being created.

A place of culture and a lively center is being created in Ruhstorf using sustainable construction methods. The existing restaurant is an important point of identification for the people of Ruhstorf and the surrounding area.

The tradition and character of the market are to be continued with the refurbishment and the new building. The existing restaurant on the Mathäser site will be the most important component of the newly created ensemble. The new building is subordinate to the existing building and at the same time creates a symbiosis of old and new.