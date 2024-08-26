Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Mathäser Exchange Hub / Goldbrunner Architektur

Mathäser Exchange Hub / Goldbrunner Architektur - Image 2 of 29Mathäser Exchange Hub / Goldbrunner Architektur - Exterior Photography, FacadeMathäser Exchange Hub / Goldbrunner Architektur - Interior Photography, Dining room, ChairMathäser Exchange Hub / Goldbrunner Architektur - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Wood, Windows, BeamMathäser Exchange Hub / Goldbrunner Architektur - More Images+ 24

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Hospitality Architecture, Public Architecture, Community Center
Ruhstorf an der Rott, Germany
© Sebastian Schels Fotografie
© Sebastian Schels Fotografie

Text description provided by the architects. Ruhstorf gets a new center. With the new construction and renovation of the Mathäser site and the creation of a central market hub, a place of exchange and encounter is being created.

Exterior Photography, Facade
© Sebastian Schels Fotografie
© Sebastian Schels Fotografie
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
© Sebastian Schels Fotografie
© Sebastian Schels Fotografie
Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Wood, Windows, Beam
© Sebastian Schels Fotografie
© Sebastian Schels Fotografie

A place of culture and a lively center is being created in Ruhstorf using sustainable construction methods. The existing restaurant is an important point of identification for the people of Ruhstorf and the surrounding area.

© Sebastian Schels Fotografie
© Sebastian Schels Fotografie

The tradition and character of the market are to be continued with the refurbishment and the new building. The existing restaurant on the Mathäser site will be the most important component of the newly created ensemble. The new building is subordinate to the existing building and at the same time creates a symbiosis of old and new.

Exterior Photography
© Sebastian Schels Fotografie
© Sebastian Schels Fotografie

Material

Wood

