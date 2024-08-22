Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. M House / XStudio

M House / XStudio

Save

M House / XStudio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, FacadeM House / XStudio - Interior Photography, Windows, ChairM House / XStudio - Interior Photography, Fence, Facade, Windows, BeamM House / XStudio - Interior Photography, Chair, WindowsM House / XStudio - More Images+ 40

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Refurbishment, Extension
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain
  • Architects: XStudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1399 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:David Rodríguez
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Casa, El Corte Inglés, FARO Barcelona, Ikea, Láminas, YLD Lighting, Zara Home
  • Lead Architects: Leticia Romero Hernández y Ancor Suárez Suárez
  • Team: Marta Hernández Lladó, Paula Díaz Brito
  • Builder: Zarymar Inveriones S.L
  • Wood Carpentry: Carpintería Lomo el Marco
  • Program: Renovation and extension of a single-family home
  • City: Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
  • Country: Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
M House / XStudio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© David Rodríguez
Save this picture!
M House / XStudio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© David Rodríguez

Text description provided by the architects. Arenales is a central district of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria where the presence of old country houses predominates. After decades of degradation, clearly marked by being the epicenter of prostitution and drug trafficking in the city, the neighborhood is undergoing a progressive transformation, driven by the purchase of housing by private developers, which is an opportunity to recover the identity of the place.

Save this picture!
M House / XStudio - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© David Rodríguez
Save this picture!
M House / XStudio - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows
© David Rodríguez

House M is one of these examples of conservation of the "collective heritage", which is not protected but whose main value lies in the preservation of the historical memory of the neighborhood, leaving witness to its historical and cultural context.

Save this picture!
M House / XStudio - Interior Photography, Table
© David Rodríguez
Save this picture!
M House / XStudio - Image 35 of 45
Renovated State - Ground Floor

An old corner building, in an advanced state of deterioration, is recovered and expanded to live and work. On the ground floor, which once housed a bar, there is now a ceramics workshop that will contribute to the social dynamism of the neighborhood. On the first floor will be the home of the owner of the workshop.

Save this picture!
M House / XStudio - Interior Photography, Fence, Facade, Windows, Beam
© David Rodríguez
Save this picture!
M House / XStudio - Interior Photography, Beam
© David Rodríguez

The intervention is committed to a close, honest, "handmade" architecture, which aims to respond with its discourse to the conditions of the place, assuming in turn the budgetary limitation as an element of the context, which also invites to fasear the intervention.  

Save this picture!
M House / XStudio - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© David Rodríguez

The pre-existence is healed and conditioned by a minimum exercise, laying the foundations of a regenerative process that must be prolonged over time. The raw and imperfect appearance of many walls is respected, preserving the imprint of the period in which the house was uninhabited. In the workshop, the necessary dependencies for its use are enabled, such as maintaining pavements and original signs of the old bar, incorporating the layout of the new facilities as an added layer.

Save this picture!
M House / XStudio - Interior Photography, Stairs
© David Rodríguez
Save this picture!
M House / XStudio - Image 29 of 45
© David Rodríguez

The building completes its apparent volume by inserting a metallic skeleton that is left in view, supported on the load walls of the pre-existing, and a large central portico that is rebuilt from the reinforcement of the existing pillars. This new body manifests outwardly as a rough, imperfect concrete shell poured into small tongadas and formwork with carpets, which assumes its appearance as a natural consequence of the project’s conditioning factors.

Save this picture!
M House / XStudio - Image 18 of 45
© David Rodríguez
Save this picture!
M House / XStudio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© David Rodríguez
Save this picture!
M House / XStudio - Image 45 of 45
Scheme

Internally, the additions are light in order to minimize the loads on the original work. The structure seen of metallic profiles and forgings of collaborative sheet metal is completed with the use of thermoclay in partitions and enclosures, an unusual resource in the Canary Islands, but chosen for its ability to generate an interior landscape linked to the new activity of the building (ceramics) and for its weight, considerably less than the vibrated concrete block normally employed.

Save this picture!
M House / XStudio - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© David Rodríguez

These operations give shape to a high-rise pavilion destined for the use of the public activities of the house, which is accessed by means of a hanging staircase and which functions as a transitional piece between the street and the most private dependencies.

Save this picture!
M House / XStudio - Interior Photography, Brick
© David Rodríguez

The insertion of a patio in the southeast corner of the piece guarantees the correct lighting and cross ventilation, completing the formalization of this work with epigenesis vocation as the neighborhood in which it lives.

Save this picture!
M House / XStudio - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© David Rodríguez

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
XStudio
Office

Materials

SteelConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentExtensionSpain

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentExtensionSpain
Cite: "M House / XStudio" [Casa M / XStudio] 22 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020294/m-house-xstudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags