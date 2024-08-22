M House / XStudio

+ 40

Houses, Refurbishment, Extension • Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain Architects: XStudio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1399 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: David Rodríguez

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Casa , El Corte Inglés , FARO Barcelona , Ikea , Láminas , YLD Lighting , Zara Home

Lead Architects: Leticia Romero Hernández y Ancor Suárez Suárez

Team: Marta Hernández Lladó, Paula Díaz Brito

Builder: Zarymar Inveriones S.L

Wood Carpentry: Carpintería Lomo el Marco

Program: Renovation and extension of a single-family home

City: Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. Arenales is a central district of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria where the presence of old country houses predominates. After decades of degradation, clearly marked by being the epicenter of prostitution and drug trafficking in the city, the neighborhood is undergoing a progressive transformation, driven by the purchase of housing by private developers, which is an opportunity to recover the identity of the place.

House M is one of these examples of conservation of the "collective heritage", which is not protected but whose main value lies in the preservation of the historical memory of the neighborhood, leaving witness to its historical and cultural context.

An old corner building, in an advanced state of deterioration, is recovered and expanded to live and work. On the ground floor, which once housed a bar, there is now a ceramics workshop that will contribute to the social dynamism of the neighborhood. On the first floor will be the home of the owner of the workshop.

The intervention is committed to a close, honest, "handmade" architecture, which aims to respond with its discourse to the conditions of the place, assuming in turn the budgetary limitation as an element of the context, which also invites to fasear the intervention.

The pre-existence is healed and conditioned by a minimum exercise, laying the foundations of a regenerative process that must be prolonged over time. The raw and imperfect appearance of many walls is respected, preserving the imprint of the period in which the house was uninhabited. In the workshop, the necessary dependencies for its use are enabled, such as maintaining pavements and original signs of the old bar, incorporating the layout of the new facilities as an added layer.

The building completes its apparent volume by inserting a metallic skeleton that is left in view, supported on the load walls of the pre-existing, and a large central portico that is rebuilt from the reinforcement of the existing pillars. This new body manifests outwardly as a rough, imperfect concrete shell poured into small tongadas and formwork with carpets, which assumes its appearance as a natural consequence of the project’s conditioning factors.

Internally, the additions are light in order to minimize the loads on the original work. The structure seen of metallic profiles and forgings of collaborative sheet metal is completed with the use of thermoclay in partitions and enclosures, an unusual resource in the Canary Islands, but chosen for its ability to generate an interior landscape linked to the new activity of the building (ceramics) and for its weight, considerably less than the vibrated concrete block normally employed.

These operations give shape to a high-rise pavilion destined for the use of the public activities of the house, which is accessed by means of a hanging staircase and which functions as a transitional piece between the street and the most private dependencies.

The insertion of a patio in the southeast corner of the piece guarantees the correct lighting and cross ventilation, completing the formalization of this work with epigenesis vocation as the neighborhood in which it lives.