Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Architecture
  4. Norway
  5. Dagsturhytte Hovdenuten Cabin / Aksent arkitekter AS

Dagsturhytte Hovdenuten Cabin / Aksent arkitekter AS

Save

Dagsturhytte Hovdenuten Cabin / Aksent arkitekter AS - Image 2 of 33Dagsturhytte Hovdenuten Cabin / Aksent arkitekter AS - Image 3 of 33Dagsturhytte Hovdenuten Cabin / Aksent arkitekter AS - Interior Photography, Column, BeamDagsturhytte Hovdenuten Cabin / Aksent arkitekter AS - Image 5 of 33Dagsturhytte Hovdenuten Cabin / Aksent arkitekter AS - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Public Architecture
Norway
  • Lead Team: Erick Thomas Allende
  • Project Team: Aksent arkitekter
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Asplan Viak AS
  • General Constructing: Ribe betong AS
  • Country: Norway
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Dagsturhytte Hovdenuten Cabin / Aksent arkitekter AS - Image 2 of 33
© Even Lundefaret
Save this picture!
Dagsturhytte Hovdenuten Cabin / Aksent arkitekter AS - Image 3 of 33
© Even Lundefaret

Text description provided by the architects. The day trip cabin in Hovdenuten is the culmination point of a collaborative project between the municipality of Bykle and SVR (protected areas in Setesdal Vesthei, Ryfylkeheiane and Frafjordheiane). The newly finished sherpa stairs help to canalize the flow of visitors to the top of Hovdenuten. From there is possible to look at the protected area of Hovden, an important winter grazing area for the wild reindeer.

Save this picture!
Dagsturhytte Hovdenuten Cabin / Aksent arkitekter AS - Exterior Photography
© Even Lundefaret
Save this picture!
Dagsturhytte Hovdenuten Cabin / Aksent arkitekter AS - Image 25 of 33
Plan

The project is inspired by retaining walls typically found in hilly areas where they serve to terrace the steep terrain. The materials requested by the municipality were stone, steel and glass. Stone was picked due to the project’s location in the mountains, steel reflects the history of Hovden of iron extraction, while glass symbolizes the modern. Following a few talks with the municipality we settled on replacing steel with wood. The final choice of materials was concrete covered with a stonewall, wooden beams, columns and ceiling, and a glass front. The roof is covered with turf collected from the area, creating a similar foliage to those of the surroundings. Stonewalls were considered inside, too, but eventually, concrete casting was chosen along with wooden formwork. The aim was to showcase the wooden structure within the concrete.

Save this picture!
Dagsturhytte Hovdenuten Cabin / Aksent arkitekter AS - Image 6 of 33
© Even Lundefaret
Save this picture!
Dagsturhytte Hovdenuten Cabin / Aksent arkitekter AS - Image 26 of 33
Section A
Save this picture!
Dagsturhytte Hovdenuten Cabin / Aksent arkitekter AS - Interior Photography, Column, Beam
© Even Lundefaret
Save this picture!
Dagsturhytte Hovdenuten Cabin / Aksent arkitekter AS - Image 10 of 33
© Even Lundefaret

The intention behind its shape is that the cabin will be perceived as a continuation of the terrain. Still, at the same time, Hovdenuten suffers harsh weather and temperatures, and its aerodynamic form renders the wind less resistant. Also, the shape resembles an eye gazing towards the habitats of the wild reindeer herds.

Save this picture!
Dagsturhytte Hovdenuten Cabin / Aksent arkitekter AS - Exterior Photography
© Even Lundefaret

The rear façade where the entrance sits is closed. It establishes a contrast to the panorama view that immediately unrolls the moment of entering the cabin. The habitat of the wild reindeer is framed, making it the focal point. Geometrically speaking, the shape consists of a simple intersection of three cylinders: roof, front and rear facades. Yet, in terms of their design, each one of the wooden columns and beams is unique.

Save this picture!
Dagsturhytte Hovdenuten Cabin / Aksent arkitekter AS - Image 21 of 33
© Even Lundefaret

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Hovdenuten Mountain, Hovden in Setesdal, Norway

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Aksent arkitekter AS
Office

Materials

StoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureNorway

Materials and Tags

StoneConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureNorway
Cite: "Dagsturhytte Hovdenuten Cabin / Aksent arkitekter AS" 22 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020279/dagsturhytte-hovdenuten-cabin-aksent-arkitekter-as> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags