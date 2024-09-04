Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Paper space : A folded hometown / Immediacy Design and Research Office

Paper space : A folded hometown / Immediacy Design and Research Office - Image 2 of 21Paper space : A folded hometown / Immediacy Design and Research Office - Image 3 of 21Paper space : A folded hometown / Immediacy Design and Research Office - Interior PhotographyPaper space : A folded hometown / Immediacy Design and Research Office - Interior Photography, WindowsPaper space : A folded hometown / Immediacy Design and Research Office - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Temporary Installations
Xi'An, China
  • Principal Architect: Xiaofu Zhou
  • Artistic Director: Shine Fu
  • Team Members: Runhua Hou, Rubin Dong, Qinghao He
  • Construction: Maison Sculptures
  • City: Xi'An
  • Country: China
Paper space : A folded hometown / Immediacy Design and Research Office - Image 6 of 21
© Kevin

[Paper Space] is one of the space installation works of THE FIRST ORIGINS EARTH ART FESTIVAL-2024 XIAN CONTEMPORARY DESIGN WEEK. And in July of the same year,it participate in SHIWAN CHINA CITY PUBLIC ART SEASON . The work is inspired by the designer's life experiences in recent years. He has traveled to many places including Taipei, Shanghai and Beijing, which made him pay attention to the proposition of "hometown". Hometown does not specifically refer to the countryside, but a spiritual deficiency that is common among modern people.

Paper space : A folded hometown / Immediacy Design and Research Office - Exterior Photography
© Kevin
Paper space : A folded hometown / Immediacy Design and Research Office - Image 2 of 21
© Kevin

Among the "hometown" and the "city" of excessive dredging, the world gradually collapses completely. At the end of the novel 《Three Body》, the singer civilization released a Dual Vector Foil on the edge of the solar system.The solar system collapsed into a two -dimensional giant painting.So, starting from the end, starting from a piece of paper.

Paper space : A folded hometown / Immediacy Design and Research Office - Image 3 of 21
© Kevin
Paper space : A folded hometown / Immediacy Design and Research Office - Image 15 of 21
Interior Space
Paper space : A folded hometown / Immediacy Design and Research Office - Image 20 of 21
Model 01

The design is based on the "paper" as the carrier. By cutting and folding, it converts it from a two -dimensional plane to a three -dimensional space.Its abstract perception has a great contrast with the city market scene where the venue is located, intending to provide audiences with a space experience beyond daily. The space scale is from Le Cabanon, where Le Corbusier  lives in his later years, and the space of 3.66m * 3.66m * 2.26m is an important case for discussing the limit living standard.

Paper space : A folded hometown / Immediacy Design and Research Office - Image 9 of 21
© Kevin
Paper space : A folded hometown / Immediacy Design and Research Office - Image 10 of 21
© Kevin

During the folding process, the meaning of the inside and outside means repeatedly discussed, and the space generated inwardly is the epitome of the urban residence. The doors, windows, tables and chairs, beds, and almost the most closed residences in the city. After flipping outward, the fission and copying of the dwellings have become a cluster of a collection of tens of millions of cities. At this time, the compressed "indoor" appeared at this time, which became a small soil with continuous entropy increases.

Paper space : A folded hometown / Immediacy Design and Research Office - Interior Photography
© Kevin
Paper space : A folded hometown / Immediacy Design and Research Office - Interior Photography, Windows
© Kevin

The definition of inside and outside is mainly implemented by the formation of the scene. The outward ceilings and the ground are enclosed in the "indoor" space.The coat hooks and other components that are commonly indoor are emphasized. The built -in landscape is filled by reeds and pine bark, which is different from the exterior sensory sense. It truly shows the delicate natural scenes. Enter it. The soft footprint and sunlight, breeze, and bird sounds are brought to the immersive experience.

Paper space : A folded hometown / Immediacy Design and Research Office - Image 11 of 21
© Kevin
Paper space : A folded hometown / Immediacy Design and Research Office - Table
© Kevin

Cutting and folding form multiple caves of different sizes, heights and forms, showing multiple perspectives of the interior scene, from bottom to top, the earth, reeds, trees, sky, form a dream -like frame.

Paper space : A folded hometown / Immediacy Design and Research Office - Image 12 of 21
© Kevin
Paper space : A folded hometown / Immediacy Design and Research Office - Interior Photography
© Kevin

The construction process is combined with the prefabrication of the factory and on -site. The main body of the 2mm thick steel plate is selected. The thin steel plate blurred the structure of the device itself, and hidden all nodes and structures to achieve a thin and thin effect of paper. Although the perception is thin, through structural calculation, the external beds and tables and chairs can withstand the weight of the maximum 150kg, which is enough to achieve an interactive experience with the audience.

Paper space : A folded hometown / Immediacy Design and Research Office - Image 16 of 21
Folding Analysis Diagram
Paper space : A folded hometown / Immediacy Design and Research Office - Image 19 of 21
Concept Collage 03
Paper space : A folded hometown / Immediacy Design and Research Office - Image 21 of 21
Model 02

From 1990 to 2023, the urbanization rate in China reached 66.16%from 26.23%. A large number of young people who left their hometowns entered the city to become "exiles". The ideal public space we wore actually looked for their own ownership for these "exiles."At this point, the public space should be separated from the attributes of "rights of rights" and returns to the daily life of the public. It should use group behavior as the spirit of the venue spirit, and bond the fragmented nature, community, and streets.Then, the public life and collective memory of them are the way to avoid people's inner exile, which also makes the "city" finally become "home".

Paper space : A folded hometown / Immediacy Design and Research Office - Interior Photography, Cityscape
© Kevin

Address:Xi'an Original Point New City, China

Immediacy Design and Research Office
Cite: "Paper space : A folded hometown / Immediacy Design and Research Office" 04 Sep 2024. ArchDaily.

© Kevin

纸间：一方被折叠的故乡 / 即时设计研究所

