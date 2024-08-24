Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Shadowbox Residence / The Ranch Mine

Shadowbox Residence / The Ranch Mine

Residential Architecture, Houses
Whitefish, United States
Shadowbox Residence / The Ranch Mine
© Dan Ryan Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Near the Rocky Mountains of Northwest Montana, an hour south of the Canadian border lies the city of Whitefish, Montana. The area is known for the bountiful pine trees, the crystal clear rivers and lakes, and of course the towering mountains and awe-inspiring glaciers. ‘Shadowbox’ was designed by Montana Architect Cavin Costello of The Ranch Mine to be a sanctuary where modern luxury meets natural splendor, offering a one-of-a-kind retreat in the heart of Montana's wilderness.

Shadowbox Residence / The Ranch Mine
© Dan Ryan Studio
Shadowbox Residence / The Ranch Mine
Plan
Shadowbox Residence / The Ranch Mine
© Dan Ryan Studio
Shadowbox Residence / The Ranch Mine
© Dan Ryan Studio

Inspired by the crisscrossing mountains that form the nearby glacial valleys of Glacier National Park, Shadow Box's silhouette captures the essence of these timeless marvels. The exterior is clad in black standing seam metal siding, with different rib patterns alternating along the elevation, echoing the differing ridges and furrows of the surrounding pine tree bark. The black color mirrors the shadows cast by the surrounding forest, offering a striking contrast against the verdant landscape. The only break in the elevations is for the recessed entry and covered patio. The recessed entry, clad in inviting warm hemlock, serves as a clear indication of where to enter the home and provides shelter from the snow and rain. The covered patio contains a sauna, fire pit, and sunken hot tub. Whether enjoying the framed view of the forest in the sauna or stargazing by the fire pit or in the hot tub beneath the Montana sky, every moment was designed as an opportunity to commune with nature.

Shadowbox Residence / The Ranch Mine
© Dan Ryan Studio

The property is in the Wildfire-Urban Interface, or WUI, a term used for areas that experience wildfires. Specific attention was taken in the design to harden the structure and reduce the threat by creating defensible space around the house in the landscape, using a Class A metal roof assembly that is effective against severe fires, non-combustible metal siding, WUI-compliant decking, and significantly reducing exterior vents and other common fire prone building elements.

Shadowbox Residence / The Ranch Mine
© Dan Ryan Studio

On the interior of the home, the great room ceiling soars to over 25 feet tall and has windows on all sides for ample natural light and to take in the majesty of the surrounding pine trees and landscape, creating an almost snow globe-like effect in the winter. Two ensuite bedrooms plus two bunk rooms provide plenty of room for the client’s family and guests to rest after a day exploring all that Northwest Montana has to offer.

Shadowbox Residence / The Ranch Mine
© Dan Ryan Studio

