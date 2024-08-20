Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  (beanroom) / Waterfrom Design

(beanroom) / Waterfrom Design

(beanroom) / Waterfrom Design - Interior Photography

  Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Coffee Shop Interiors
Taipei, Taiwan
(beanroom) / Waterfrom Design - Image 18 of 21
© Studio Millspace

Text description provided by the architects. The site is set back 4 meters from the street, with a 6-meter-high, 3-meter-wide banyan tree in front, obscuring the shop from view. Consequently, the client has requested ways to "open up" the space to draw consumers into the shop. Additionally, they seek to develop a sustainable and profitable business model with limited resources.

(beanroom) / Waterfrom Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows
© Studio Millspace

Therefore, in our design strategy, we used the packaging materials inherent in the consumption process to construct the space. The packaging materials are color-coded to differentiate the various flavors of coffee beans. As consumers select according to their personal preferences, a dynamic and ever-changing color layer is created on the facade. This approach reduces aesthetic fatigue from a fixed design and minimizes the renovation waste that results from market trends and thematic declines.

(beanroom) / Waterfrom Design - Interior Photography
© Studio Millspace
(beanroom) / Waterfrom Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Studio Millspace

In the space, we chose standardized hinges for their versatility. These hinges can be flipped to serve as display shelves, providing flexibility for future brand expansions in product quantity and size. Even when the lease expires, these hinges can be recycled and reused.

(beanroom) / Waterfrom Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Studio Millspace
(beanroom) / Waterfrom Design - Image 5 of 21
© Studio Millspace

Overall, the display system in the space is designed to be flexible and visually unobtrusive. We intend for their presence to serve the products, making the products and user behavior the core focus of the space.

(beanroom) / Waterfrom Design - Image 11 of 21
© Studio Millspace

In presenting the outer facade of the counter, we incorporate textures inspired by the wrinkles and folds of burlap sacks used in transporting green coffee beans, thus weaving hidden narratives into the design. The weave patterns of each burlap sack vary with the origin and estate of the coffee beans, using touch to trace back the beans' condition in their environment and how this influences flavor. These subtle clues naturally raise awareness of the concept of “tracing back” embedded in the bean-tasting process, which accumulates into a foundation element. Could sustainability also take shape in such a gentle, budding form, enabling people to feel its value rather than merely presenting a superficial answer through environmentally friendly material collage in space?

(beanroom) / Waterfrom Design - Image 20 of 21
© Studio Millspace
(beanroom) / Waterfrom Design - Image 19 of 21
© Studio Millspace

Whether it’s the openness of circulation, the sensory resonance with roasted coffee flavors and environmental sounds, or the more abstract interpretations of technology, aesthetics, or sustainability issues, both the space and the (beanroom) itself respond without providing definitive answers. There is no perfect moment, only a desire to experience a broader and enduring flow.

(beanroom) / Waterfrom Design - Interior Photography
© Studio Millspace

Project location

Address:Taipei, Taiwan

Waterfrom Design
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsTaiwan
Cite: "(beanroom) / Waterfrom Design" 20 Aug 2024. ArchDaily.

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Studio Millspace

(beanroom) 咖啡店 / 水相设计

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

