House in the Woods / Renato Santoro + FJ55 Arquitetos

Houses, Sustainability • Aldeia da Serra, Brazil Architects: FJ55 Arquitetos, Renato Santoro

Lead Architects: Renato Santoro, Felipe Castilho, Jordan Castilho Perez

Text description provided by the architects. The Renato Santoro Arquitetura office, in partnership with FJ55 Arquitetos, was responsible for the design of a residential project that stands out both for its harmonious integration with nature and the use of sustainable materials and innovative construction techniques. Located in Aldeia da Serra, 40 km from São Paulo, the residence is a retreat for its resident, a professional in the events and gastronomy industry seeking to escape the hectic pace of the capital.

The central inspiration for the project was to create a house that directly interacts with the surrounding natural environment. The premise was that the residence should interfere as little as possible with the lush landscape while providing comfort and privacy to the resident. With a rustic yet sophisticated architecture, the project values simplicity and a connection with nature, translating the client’s desires into a form that is both discreet and impactful.

One of the main challenges faced by the architects was working with the natural slope of the terrain. To address this, a retaining wall was built, which, in addition to its structural function, became an essential element for the privacy of the residence, forming a volume that embraces the house and integrates it into the surrounding environment. Another obstacle was meeting the requirement to minimize visual interference with the surroundings, which required architectural solutions that prioritized openness toward the forest and closure toward the street.

The project stands out for its use of recycled materials and construction techniques that reinforce the concept of sustainability. The house’s structure is made of treated eucalyptus logs, while the floors and ceilings use reclaimed wood from Paraná. The deck of the veranda, one of the most striking elements of the house, was built with old utility pole crossbars, giving the space a rustic and authentic character. The countertops, in turn, were sculpted in brushed black granite, contributing to the robust and elegant aesthetic of the interior.

The spatial configuration of the residence was carefully planned to meet the client’s needs. The central area of the house is dedicated to social interaction, with the kitchen, dining, and living areas integrated into a single space that opens onto a large deck overlooking the forest. This deck, which is also accessible from the master suite, acts as a natural extension of the house, promoting constant interaction with the exterior. The service area, more secluded, faces the retaining wall, ensuring functionality without compromising aesthetics.

In addition to the conscious use of materials, the project also incorporates sustainable solutions, such as allocating an area for the installation of a photovoltaic system. Concern for thermal comfort was another key aspect, with the wood in the floors and ceilings helping to maintain a pleasant temperature. Cross ventilation and the strategic use of glass openings allow for efficient natural lighting, reducing the need for artificial lighting during the day.

The residential project in Aldeia da Serra is an example of how architecture can be a bridge between humans and nature.