World
Amantea House / Andrea Murao Arquitetura e Interiores

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Taubaté, Brazil
  Architects: Andrea Murao Arquitetura e Interiores
  Area:  240
  Year:  2023
  Photographs
    Photographs: Renato Navarro
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Branco Casa, Iluminare, Inovarte Móveis
  Project Team: Glaucia Guedes, Raysa Ricco Pavão
  Landscape Design: Georgia Abifadel
  City: Taubaté
  Country: Brazil
© Renato Navarro

Text description provided by the architects. When the Andrea Murao Office began developing this project, the main inspiration was to create a space that combined comfort and modernity in a casual and contemporary style. The idea was to make a house that was more than just functional; the office wanted it to have a welcoming atmosphere, where every detail contributed to a sense of well-being. For Andrea Murao, natural light was essential, so she prioritized maximizing sunlight. The single-story structure of the house, with its sloped roof and high ceiling in the living room, was designed to bring the desired charm, creating a bright and pleasant environment.

© Renato Navarro
© Renato Navarro
© Renato Navarro

From the outset, Andrea Murao faced the challenge of adapting all the clients' demands into a relatively small plot of land. They wanted three suites, a walk-in closet, a leisure area, a TV room, a spacious kitchen, and an integrated living space. Additionally, they wanted the house to be single-story, which required careful planning to avoid making the project feel cramped. The architect worked with differentiated volumes and planes to create a sense of spaciousness and flow, without compromising the visual harmony of the house.

© Renato Navarro
© Renato Navarro
© Renato Navarro
© Renato Navarro

Regarding construction techniques, the Andrea Murao Office opted for a metal structure for the living room, which, combined with the high ceiling and unique roof, made the space stand out. This choice was somewhat bold for the Taubaté region, where metal structures are not very common in single-story homes, but the clients trusted the office's vision, and the result was exactly what they had envisioned. The office used light materials, such as moledo stone and plenty of wood, which helped maintain a light and welcoming atmosphere. In the bedrooms, the office sought to personalize with colors, respecting each individual's uniqueness.

© Renato Navarro
Plan
Plan
© Renato Navarro
© Renato Navarro

The spatial configuration was carefully planned by the Andrea Murao Office to make the most of the plot, which widens as it extends towards the back. It was decided to place the bedrooms at the front, on the right side, where the sun rises, and leave the social area, with the living room and pool, at the back, facing north. This not only optimized the use of space but also ensured that the living room received plenty of natural light throughout the day, creating a seamless connection between the indoor and outdoor spaces.

© Renato Navarro
© Renato Navarro

This project was particularly gratifying for the architect because, in addition to meeting the clients' practical needs, she was able to imprint much of her style and beliefs in design. Every choice, from the integration of spaces to the decor details, was made with the goal of creating a home that was functional and, at the same time, deeply welcoming and personal.

© Renato Navarro
© Renato Navarro

Top #Tags