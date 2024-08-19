Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Park House / Paulo Martins

Park House / Paulo Martins

Save

Park House / Paulo Martins - Image 2 of 31Park House / Paulo Martins - Image 3 of 31Park House / Paulo Martins - Image 4 of 31Park House / Paulo Martins - Image 5 of 31Park House / Paulo Martins - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Aveiro, Portugal
  • Engineering: R5 Engenharia
  • Construction: Cimave
  • Start/Finish: 2022/2023
  • City: Aveiro
  • Country: Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Park House / Paulo Martins - Image 9 of 31
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The Park House is located on a quiet, central street in the city of Aveiro, facing a natural, tree-filled area, the city park.

Save this picture!
Park House / Paulo Martins - Image 2 of 31
© Ivo Tavares Studio

It emerged from the alteration and expansion of a deteriorated Art Nouveau building constructed in the 20th century. The facade features various plant, animal, and human elements carved in limestone, whose architectural and historical value was essential to preserve, thus guiding the material and formal character of the rest of the intervention.

Save this picture!
Park House / Paulo Martins - Image 3 of 31
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Park House / Paulo Martins - Image 29 of 31
Plan
Save this picture!
Park House / Paulo Martins - Image 11 of 31
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Park House / Paulo Martins - Image 24 of 31
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Respecting the memory inscribed in the building's original skin, the Park House unfolds towards the green heart of the city, as if it were carved directly from the essence of the old facade. Its stony body, extruded from
the original facade and carved by wooden slats, cuts through space creating a visual narrative that celebrates the passage of time, with lines and shadows dancing to the rhythm of the years.

Save this picture!
Park House / Paulo Martins - Image 4 of 31
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Park House / Paulo Martins - Image 30 of 31
Section
Save this picture!
Park House / Paulo Martins - Image 13 of 31
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Constructed with the soul of wood (CLT), the house is organized over four floors: a garage and workspace in the basement floor, as an invitation to introspection and reflection; social spaces on the ground floor, inviting gatherings and sharing; the upper floors house four suites, and finally, crowning the structure, a terrace that offers 360º view over the city.

Save this picture!
Park House / Paulo Martins - Image 26 of 31
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Paulo Martins
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "Park House / Paulo Martins" [Casa Parque / Paulo Martins] 19 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020120/park-house-paulo-martins> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags