Parametric Architecture September Workshops

We are thrilled to announce our upcoming September workshops in collaboration with our ArchDaily Plus partner, Parametric Architecture. These workshops have been thoughtfully curated to empower architects, designers, and enthusiasts by providing them with the latest insights and skills in the dynamic realm of parametric design. Guided by industry experts and visionaries, these immersive sessions will explore cutting-edge techniques, innovative tools, and practical applications, creating an inspiring and dynamic learning environment where participants can take their design expertise to unprecedented levels.

As a token of our appreciation, ArchDaily Plus will be entitled to exclusive benefits, including special discounts on any of the workshops offered by Parametric Architecture and one complimentary monthly workshop. Your commitment to advancing architectural innovation seamlessly aligns with the enriching experiences that these workshops promise to deliver. Stay tuned for more information on how you can fully unlock your creative potential and embark on an exciting journey of design exploration in September.

Throughout the workshop, we will explore the technical nuances of working with generative tools, developing a mindset that integrates these technologies seamlessly into your creative process. We will discuss various techniques tailored specifically for the fashion industry, ensuring you are well-equipped to harness these technologies effectively. Moreover, the workshop will delve into curation and artistic vision, emphasizing the crucial role of your unique perspective in shaping the future of fashion design.

Instructor: Ida Rasouli

Date: September 7 – 8, 2024

Time: 14:00 – 18:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 2 Session (8 Hours)

Registration Deadline: September 6, 2024

This workshop is designed to be interactive, allowing you to develop algorithmic thinking, understand geometry, and create versatile Grasshopper definitions. These skills will make your projects unique and adaptable. During the workshop, we’ll work on sculptural installations with dynamic effects and colorful, flowing artistic landscapes, offering a hands-on learning experience that can be experienced in various ways, blending reality and fantasy.

We’ll explore a seamless workflow from Rhinoceros to Unreal Engine, allowing us to harness the power of Unreal Engine to make real-time changes to designs created in Rhinoceros. The Unreal Engine part will cover essential topics like project creation, interface navigation, and main controls. Participants will learn to visualize in real-time design from Grasshopper/Rhino into Unreal Engine, create basic materials, and focus on lighting techniques specifically for interior environments. This workshop will demonstrate how to render images and animations.

Instructor: Eliana Nigro, Ludovico Palmeri

Date: September 14 – 15, 2024

Time: 15:00 – 19:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 2 Session (10 Hours)

Registration Deadline: September 13, 2024

The workshop will explore the extensive range of commands available to create unique images, personalize them, and edit them to achieve publishable-quality designs. Additionally, we will cover the basics of Stable Diffusion and its use as an alternative or supplement to Midjourney, including upscaling and editing images locally. Finally, we will learn how to use these still images to create project videos for clients and social media using Immersity AI, Runway, and Premiere Pro/After Effects. Students will develop themes and create engaging videos as their final project.

Instructor: Harshdeep Arora

Date: September 21 – 22, 2024

Time: 14:00 – 18:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 2 Session (8 Hours)

Registration Deadline: September 20, 2024

