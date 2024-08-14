Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Belgium
  5. Broydenborg Housing Block / archipelago

Broydenborg Housing Block / archipelago

Save

Broydenborg Housing Block / archipelago - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeBroydenborg Housing Block / archipelago - Exterior Photography, WindowsBroydenborg Housing Block / archipelago - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, WindowsBroydenborg Housing Block / archipelago - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeBroydenborg Housing Block / archipelago - More Images+ 8

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Housing, Community Center
Antwerp, Belgium
  • Architects: archipelago
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:archipelago
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Broydenborg Housing Block / archipelago - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© archipelago

Text description provided by the architects. More than 60 units for assisted living and a new community centre are placed at the core of an existing building block in Hoboken, a small town in Antwerp, Belgium. The former industrial sawmill that occupied the site was demolished and replaced with a compact housing project that densifies the city centre and seeks a reconnection with the neighbourhood.

Save this picture!
Broydenborg Housing Block / archipelago - Exterior Photography, Windows
© archipelago
Save this picture!
Broydenborg Housing Block / archipelago - Image 9 of 13
Site Plan

Densify the centre - The result of the densification process is not only an increase in the living area but also open space. This lies at the core of the design approach. Open space between the new buildings is conceived as a ‘park garden’ for the project. Collective meeting spaces for the residents and a public passage for the neighbourhood. The project introduces in this way a public route that runs through the building block and connects to various outdoor spaces; from a café terrace under the new colonnade to the central (little) square and various green areas.

Save this picture!
Broydenborg Housing Block / archipelago - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© archipelago
Save this picture!
Broydenborg Housing Block / archipelago - Image 10 of 13
Ground Floor Plan - LDC
Save this picture!
Broydenborg Housing Block / archipelago - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© archipelago

Community building - At the centre of this project lies the Broydenborg community building. It is deliberately placed inside the building block so that it sits at the heart of the project and connects to the different buildings. With its covered outdoor spaces along the colonnade, the facade- benches and an all-glass façade on the ground floor, this is an easily accessible and welcoming building. The central square on the east side of the building allows for outdoor activities. The public route that passes along the building leads to spontaneous meetings and the simple joy of watching passers-by.

Save this picture!
Broydenborg Housing Block / archipelago - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Chair
© archipelago

Compact living - The architecture is straightforward, with the use of a rational structure and robust materials. In addition to ‘assisted living’, housing for the elderly with maximum autonomy, the projects offer space for a hair salon, nail salon, laundry room, multi-purpose room, underground parking and the community centre. The units are spread over three buildings on the site. The buildings are kept to a maximum of four levels, related to the neighbouring buildings. The assisted living units have, as much as possible, a double orientation. The exterior passageways along the facade are a logical extension of our wish to maximize double-oriented apartments and to seek a connection with the neighbourhood. When stepping outside, even if it’s just for a moment, residents should be able to connect with their living environment and a shared sense of community.

Save this picture!
Broydenborg Housing Block / archipelago - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© archipelago

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Antwerp, Belgium

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
archipelago
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerBelgium

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerBelgium
Cite: "Broydenborg Housing Block / archipelago" 14 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020042/broydenborg-housing-block-archipelago> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags