Broydenborg Housing Block / archipelago

Text description provided by the architects. More than 60 units for assisted living and a new community centre are placed at the core of an existing building block in Hoboken, a small town in Antwerp, Belgium. The former industrial sawmill that occupied the site was demolished and replaced with a compact housing project that densifies the city centre and seeks a reconnection with the neighbourhood.

Densify the centre - The result of the densification process is not only an increase in the living area but also open space. This lies at the core of the design approach. Open space between the new buildings is conceived as a ‘park garden’ for the project. Collective meeting spaces for the residents and a public passage for the neighbourhood. The project introduces in this way a public route that runs through the building block and connects to various outdoor spaces; from a café terrace under the new colonnade to the central (little) square and various green areas.

Community building - At the centre of this project lies the Broydenborg community building. It is deliberately placed inside the building block so that it sits at the heart of the project and connects to the different buildings. With its covered outdoor spaces along the colonnade, the facade- benches and an all-glass façade on the ground floor, this is an easily accessible and welcoming building. The central square on the east side of the building allows for outdoor activities. The public route that passes along the building leads to spontaneous meetings and the simple joy of watching passers-by.

Compact living - The architecture is straightforward, with the use of a rational structure and robust materials. In addition to ‘assisted living’, housing for the elderly with maximum autonomy, the projects offer space for a hair salon, nail salon, laundry room, multi-purpose room, underground parking and the community centre. The units are spread over three buildings on the site. The buildings are kept to a maximum of four levels, related to the neighbouring buildings. The assisted living units have, as much as possible, a double orientation. The exterior passageways along the facade are a logical extension of our wish to maximize double-oriented apartments and to seek a connection with the neighbourhood. When stepping outside, even if it’s just for a moment, residents should be able to connect with their living environment and a shared sense of community.