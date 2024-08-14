Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. ETC 2.0 House / Rakta Studio

ETC 2.0 House / Rakta Studio

ETC 2.0 House / Rakta Studio - Image 2 of 28ETC 2.0 House / Rakta Studio - Image 3 of 28ETC 2.0 House / Rakta Studio - Exterior Photography, Table, WindowsETC 2.0 House / Rakta Studio - Image 5 of 28

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Padalarang, Indonesia
  • Architects: Rakta Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:KIE
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Blanco, Kaii Living, Kohler, MIWA, Quadra Surface, Toto, YKK AP
  • Lead Architects: Vidor Saputro, Darryl Fernaldi
  • Landscape Consultants: Nirwana Landscape
  • Engineering: Vonny Valentina
  • Collaborators: Aseha, Kaiiliving, Lantekayu
  • City: Padalarang
  • Country: Indonesia
ETC 2.0 House / Rakta Studio - Image 3 of 28
© KIE

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled within the contours of Kota Baru Parahyangan’s picturesque landscape, ETC 2.0 House stands as a testament to modern tropical living. This semi-detached architectural gem redefines the notion of suburban luxury, seamlessly blending contemporary design with natural beauty of its surroundings. Perched atop a sloping site in Padalarang – West Java, this two-storey residence with a mezzanine and semi-basement floor offers a harmonious fusion of form, function and sustainability. The innovative design allows for the seamless integration of indoor and outdoor spaces, inviting residents to commune with nature at every turn.

ETC 2.0 House / Rakta Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© KIE

ETC 2.0 House is a striking composition of stacked concrete boxes, imbued with the warmth of timber planks and the earthy charms of natural stones, creating a dynamic interplay of volumes and textures against the backdrop of lush greenery. The juxtaposition of materials creates a striking visual contrast, enhancing the house’s modern aesthetic while anchoring it in its tropical context. The combination of concrete and steel not only lends a sense of solidity and permanence but also allows for flexibility in spatial organization. The stacking configuration maximizes natural light and ventilation while creating intimate outdoor spaces at various levels.

ETC 2.0 House / Rakta Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© KIE
ETC 2.0 House / Rakta Studio - Image 25 of 28
Section Diagram
ETC 2.0 House / Rakta Studio - Exterior Photography, Table, Windows
© KIE

One of the defining features of ETC 2.0 House is the steel bridge that elegantly connects the two halves of the semi-detached structure. Spanning over an inner court garden adorned with natural stones, the bridge serves as a dramatic entry point, leading to a welcoming timber deck that extends into the living areas. This seamless transition blurs the boundaries between indoors and outdoors. Another feature is double-volume children’s bedrooms. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the space with natural light, creating a sense of openness and freedom. The attic area offers additional space for rest, while the below area is for play or study, fostering creativity and imagination in young minds.

ETC 2.0 House / Rakta Studio - Image 12 of 28
© KIE
ETC 2.0 House / Rakta Studio - Image 20 of 28
Plan - Mezzanine Floor
ETC 2.0 House / Rakta Studio - Image 10 of 28
© KIE

Descending below ground level, the semi-basement floor of ETC 2.0 House offers a versatile space that can be tailored to suit a variety of needs. The semi-basement level provides entertainment and hobby area such as fitness area, bicycle workshop, swimming pool and semi-outdoor seating area also guest room. This subterranean level provides a sanctuary away from the hustle and bustle of daily life, offering privacy and seclusion amidst the verdant surroundings. This house boasts a breathtaking infinity swimming pool with a tempered glass ending, offering panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. Set against a backdrop of lush greenery, the pool creates a tranquil oasis where residents can unwind and rejuvenate, immersed in the beauty of nature.

ETC 2.0 House / Rakta Studio - Image 2 of 28
© KIE
ETC 2.0 House / Rakta Studio - Image 26 of 28
Section Diagram
ETC 2.0 House / Rakta Studio - Image 16 of 28
© KIE

ETC 2.0 House is a testament to the seamless integration of modern architecture and tropical living, where innovation meets sustainability and luxury harmonizes with nature. With its striking design, sustainable features, and thoughtfully curated spaces, this contemporary masterpiece offers a lifestyle that is as indulgent as it is environmentally conscious.

ETC 2.0 House / Rakta Studio - Image 6 of 28
© KIE

Rakta Studio
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
Cite: "ETC 2.0 House / Rakta Studio" 14 Aug 2024. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags