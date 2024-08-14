ETC 2.0 House / Rakta Studio

+ 23

ETC 2.0 House, Padalarang, Indonesia. Architects: Rakta Studio

Area: 1200 m²

Year: 2024

Photographs: KIE

Manufacturers: Blanco, Kaii Living, Kohler, MIWA, Quadra Surface, Toto, YKK AP

Lead Architects: Vidor Saputro, Darryl Fernaldi

Landscape Consultants: Nirwana Landscape

Engineering: Vonny Valentina

Collaborators: Aseha, Kaiiliving, Lantekayu

City: Padalarang

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled within the contours of Kota Baru Parahyangan’s picturesque landscape, ETC 2.0 House stands as a testament to modern tropical living. This semi-detached architectural gem redefines the notion of suburban luxury, seamlessly blending contemporary design with natural beauty of its surroundings. Perched atop a sloping site in Padalarang – West Java, this two-storey residence with a mezzanine and semi-basement floor offers a harmonious fusion of form, function and sustainability. The innovative design allows for the seamless integration of indoor and outdoor spaces, inviting residents to commune with nature at every turn.

ETC 2.0 House is a striking composition of stacked concrete boxes, imbued with the warmth of timber planks and the earthy charms of natural stones, creating a dynamic interplay of volumes and textures against the backdrop of lush greenery. The juxtaposition of materials creates a striking visual contrast, enhancing the house’s modern aesthetic while anchoring it in its tropical context. The combination of concrete and steel not only lends a sense of solidity and permanence but also allows for flexibility in spatial organization. The stacking configuration maximizes natural light and ventilation while creating intimate outdoor spaces at various levels.

One of the defining features of ETC 2.0 House is the steel bridge that elegantly connects the two halves of the semi-detached structure. Spanning over an inner court garden adorned with natural stones, the bridge serves as a dramatic entry point, leading to a welcoming timber deck that extends into the living areas. This seamless transition blurs the boundaries between indoors and outdoors. Another feature is double-volume children’s bedrooms. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the space with natural light, creating a sense of openness and freedom. The attic area offers additional space for rest, while the below area is for play or study, fostering creativity and imagination in young minds.

Descending below ground level, the semi-basement floor of ETC 2.0 House offers a versatile space that can be tailored to suit a variety of needs. The semi-basement level provides entertainment and hobby area such as fitness area, bicycle workshop, swimming pool and semi-outdoor seating area also guest room. This subterranean level provides a sanctuary away from the hustle and bustle of daily life, offering privacy and seclusion amidst the verdant surroundings. This house boasts a breathtaking infinity swimming pool with a tempered glass ending, offering panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. Set against a backdrop of lush greenery, the pool creates a tranquil oasis where residents can unwind and rejuvenate, immersed in the beauty of nature.

ETC 2.0 House is a testament to the seamless integration of modern architecture and tropical living, where innovation meets sustainability and luxury harmonizes with nature. With its striking design, sustainable features, and thoughtfully curated spaces, this contemporary masterpiece offers a lifestyle that is as indulgent as it is environmentally conscious.