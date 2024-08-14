Tinyleaf Cabin / GO'C

+ 21

Text description provided by the architects. A small outpost is bermed into a steep slope site with mountain bike and cross-country ski access for an outdoor enthusiast - Located in Mazama, Washington, the site for this small cabin lies in the heart of the Methow Valley. The dramatic views and opportunity for year-round recreation drew our client to this region. A strong relationship to the topography and a response to the drastically different seasons were key to the design.

Tinyleaf serves as an outpost for the site (and future guest studio) before any further building on the site. This creative approach allowed our client to establish the use of the site much sooner in their planning. The brief for GO'C was to design a roughly 15’x22’ cabin, bermed into the hillside. With such a small footprint it was important to maximize the connection with the outdoors to expand the living area during shoulder months. The south facade of the cabin has large glazed sliding doors inviting the landscape in. The flat roof provides a bonus roof deck space and holds the snow in winter for improved thermal mass. The cast-in-place concrete exterior walls allow Tinyleaf to nestle into the natural topography of the site.

A simple interior palette of concrete and wood ties together the space. Much like a ship's cabin, the interior space is designed almost like a piece of cabinetry with clever and hidden storage solutions concealed out of sight. A small kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom are all designed to be as efficient as possible with shared storage volumes serving as a means to separate space. The bed is raised to allow for large draws to pull out for everyday items, concealed behind these fully movable draws is occasional storage that extends the full depth of the bed. Pull out side panels from the thickened wall that separates the kitchen and bathroom to create a pantry and utility storage for the main space and bathroom storage on the opposite side. A bookcase at the head of the bed creates a cozy corner for sitting and reading. Natural light enters the space both through the exterior glazing but also through a linear skylight that washes the rear wall of the cabin with light.

The exterior palette of the cabin was carefully chosen to change and grow with the landscape. Steel cladding and awning panels age and patina to earth tones. The concrete walls pick up tones of the rocks that emerge from the hillside of the site. The desire was for the cabin to age gracefully and appear like it had always been a part of the site. Whether in the dry summer months or deep in the snows of winter, Tinyleaf can merge itself into its surroundings.