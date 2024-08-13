Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  noie Wine Bar / HAGISO

noie Wine Bar / HAGISO - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Kitchen

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Bar, Renovation, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Japan
  Design Team: Yuto Murakoshi
  Country: Japan
noie Wine Bar / HAGISO - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Kitchen
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS

Text description provided by the architects. This is a renovation of a small wine bar in Tokyo. We placed the kitchen counter in the center of the space, planned an aisle around it, and created a lounge space in the back. To maximize the width of the aisle, we cut all furniture corners at an angle, resulting in uniquely shaped furniture.

noie Wine Bar / HAGISO - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS
noie Wine Bar / HAGISO - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, Chair
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS
noie Wine Bar / HAGISO - Image 20 of 22
Plan
noie Wine Bar / HAGISO - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS

In addition, the existing ceiling was low at 2,400 mm high, so a reflective glossy silver ceiling was painted to extend the height. The gray-blue color scheme painted on the columns and beams was selected from the Munsell hue circle, which includes colors other than red, purple, green, and orange, all associated with wine. This resulted in an interior that differed from the image of a wine bar. 

noie Wine Bar / HAGISO - Interior Photography, Windows
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS
noie Wine Bar / HAGISO - Interior Photography, Windows
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS
noie Wine Bar / HAGISO - Image 22 of 22
Sketch

The entrance was framed in steel, and terrace seating was created in a small space. This project transforms small, low, and narrow spaces into distinctive spaces through architectural manipulation.

noie Wine Bar / HAGISO - Image 19 of 22
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Japan

HAGISO
