World
  Mata House / Estúdio Mariana Vilela + Atelier Daniel Florez

Mata House / Estúdio Mariana Vilela + Atelier Daniel Florez - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeMata House / Estúdio Mariana Vilela + Atelier Daniel Florez - Image 3 of 36Mata House / Estúdio Mariana Vilela + Atelier Daniel Florez - Interior Photography, WindowsMata House / Estúdio Mariana Vilela + Atelier Daniel Florez - Image 5 of 36Mata House / Estúdio Mariana Vilela + Atelier Daniel Florez - More Images+ 31

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brazil
Mata House / Estúdio Mariana Vilela + Atelier Daniel Florez - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Cortesia de ATELIER DANIEL FLOREZ

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Na Mata is a project in which the domestic space and wild nature its intentionally dissolved in order to remain hidden and invisible. Located in a forest area with a high density of Mata Atlantica, in Praia de Pipa, Brazil, the house volume it’s the result of the ecological intention of generating a footprint by occupying the vacant tree areas of the plot with a result of a “U” shape volume around a tropical central courtyard with trees.

Mata House / Estúdio Mariana Vilela + Atelier Daniel Florez - Image 21 of 36
Cortesia de ATELIER DANIEL FLOREZ

Due to the high density of trees, the distance from the sea, and the necessary sustainable approach, we decided to locate the main part of the house (the master bedroom, living room, and kitchen) on the first floor of the house and a smaller and ground floor with server spaces and two guest bedrooms around a tree-courtyard with a small pool and a permeable floor made with ceramic cobogos.

Mata House / Estúdio Mariana Vilela + Atelier Daniel Florez - Image 16 of 36
Cortesia de ATELIER DANIEL FLOREZ
Mata House / Estúdio Mariana Vilela + Atelier Daniel Florez - Image 24 of 36
Diagram
Mata House / Estúdio Mariana Vilela + Atelier Daniel Florez - Image 15 of 36
Cortesia de ATELIER DANIEL FLOREZ

The client, a couple who lives part of the year in the Amazonia, loved the idea of living hidden in the forest, surrounded and protected by trees from the strong tropical sun. Nature is used as a strong passive element by filtering the light with their branches. The main diaphanous spaces of the first floor are opened to the forest by sliding doors and balconies, from where you can see without being seen.

Mata House / Estúdio Mariana Vilela + Atelier Daniel Florez - Image 3 of 36
Cortesia de ATELIER DANIEL FLOREZ
Mata House / Estúdio Mariana Vilela + Atelier Daniel Florez - Image 32 of 36
Plan - 1st Floor
Mata House / Estúdio Mariana Vilela + Atelier Daniel Florez - Image 22 of 36
Model

The programmatic distribution allows each housing floor to be used as two independent entities. In the interior space, the light penetrates always filtered by the branches, while the two diaphanous spaces of the first floor opens to terraces from where you can see without being seen. Due to the limited budget for construction, the project is built with economic materials from inner areas, which sometimes are used or reinvented such as the tree-windows, bamboo ceilings, ceramic flooring, metal lattice.

Mata House / Estúdio Mariana Vilela + Atelier Daniel Florez - Exterior Photography, Windows
Cortesia de ATELIER DANIEL FLOREZ

Estúdio Mariana Vilela
Office
Atelier Daniel Florez
Office

Cite: "Mata House / Estúdio Mariana Vilela + Atelier Daniel Florez" [Casa na Mata / Estúdio Mariana Vilela + Atelier Daniel Florez] 22 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019923/mata-house-estudio-mariana-vilela-plus-atelier-daniel-florez> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags