World
House in Demachiyanagi area 02 / Koyori

House in Demachiyanagi area 02 / Koyori - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartments
Kyoto, Japan
House in Demachiyanagi area 02 / Koyori - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Junichi Usui

Text description provided by the architects. This project is a home for a young couple who make their living with books, located in a vintage apartment building near Demachiyanagi Station in Sakyo-ku, Kyoto. The aim is to create a space where they can enjoy reading in a tranquil environment away from the daily hustle and bustle.

House in Demachiyanagi area 02 / Koyori - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Junichi Usui

In light of the significant changes in the “live + work” paradigm brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the design not only focuses on aesthetics and functionality but also on how to integrate various elements and purposes into a single living space.

House in Demachiyanagi area 02 / Koyori - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Junichi Usui
House in Demachiyanagi area 02 / Koyori - Interior Photography, Table
© Junichi Usui

In the main living area (LDK), each function (kitchen, dining, walk-in closet, living, and workspace) is tailored to the couple’s lifestyle and aligned with the existing structure, with bookshelves strategically placed throughout. The volume and details of the furniture and built-in elements are designed under a unified rule, using a variety of materials while maintaining an overall soft tone. Large openings separate the interior from the exterior, allowing soft sunlight to filter through frosted glass, which blocks outside views and limits external information.

House in Demachiyanagi area 02 / Koyori - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Shelving, Bed
© Junichi Usui
House in Demachiyanagi area 02 / Koyori - Image 19 of 19
Plan
House in Demachiyanagi area 02 / Koyori - Image 9 of 19
© Junichi Usui

The books, central to their lives, serve as a connecting hub, creating a low-contrast space. We hope this residence will be a place where the couple can live feeling the gentle flow of time, accommodating their diversely changing lifestyle.

House in Demachiyanagi area 02 / Koyori - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink
© Junichi Usui

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Kyoto, Japan

About this office
Koyori
Concrete

Cite: "House in Demachiyanagi area 02 / Koyori" 11 Aug 2024. ArchDaily.

