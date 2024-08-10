Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Transposed Courtyard House / Studio MSA

Transposed Courtyard House / Studio MSA

Save

Transposed Courtyard House / Studio MSA - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, WindowsTransposed Courtyard House / Studio MSA - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeTransposed Courtyard House / Studio MSA - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Chair, Beam, WindowsTransposed Courtyard House / Studio MSA - Exterior Photography, Windows, BrickTransposed Courtyard House / Studio MSA - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Sustainability
Aveden, India
  • Architects: Studio MSA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  261
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hemant Patil
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bharat Floorings, Hafele, Mlime, Philips
  • Design & Execution: Sagar Kamat, Manali Vartikar
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Residential House
  • Structural Engineer: Vidhyadhar Kakodkar
  • City: Aveden
  • Country: India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Transposed Courtyard House / Studio MSA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hemant Patil

Transposed Courtyard House: Redefining Cultural Ethos in Goan Architecture. Architectural design has long been influenced by the notion of the traditional residential layout, with the courtyard typically situated at the center of the house, serving as a harmonious and symmetrical focal point. The shifting of the courtyard away from the center of the house can be seen as a response to the changing dynamics of domestic and urban life, as the boundaries between the private and public realms become increasingly blurred. This re-arrangement can be observed in various regional contexts, creating diverse spatial compositions with courtyards positioned off-centred.

Save this picture!
Transposed Courtyard House / Studio MSA - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Hemant Patil
Save this picture!
Transposed Courtyard House / Studio MSA - Image 19 of 24
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Transposed Courtyard House / Studio MSA - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Windows
© Hemant Patil

This architectural project re-imagines traditional Goan houses by integrating a central courtyard concept arranged outside the house to foster social dynamics. This shift in the courtyard's positioning within the residential plan has been associated with increased functionality and responsiveness to the evolving needs of occupants. At the heart of the design is the transposed courtyard, which serves as a multifunctional gathering space, promoting social interaction among residents and visitors. The design emphasizes communal interaction through a dedicated “Sopo” seating, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of Goa while adapting to contemporary living needs and fostering social interaction. The house is strategically oriented along the East-West axis, optimizing natural light and ventilation while minimizing direct sun exposure. The house takes advantage of existing tree cover in the southwest, creating a shaded environment that enhances comfort and sustainability.

Save this picture!
Transposed Courtyard House / Studio MSA - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Countertop, Chair
© Hemant Patil
Save this picture!
Transposed Courtyard House / Studio MSA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair
© Hemant Patil

The external courtyard is enveloped by a Mangalore tiled screen that conceals it from the roadway, transforming the area into a cocooned, private domain near the main entrance that is well-suited for both social interaction and peaceful solitude. The centerpiece of this tranquil oasis is a flourishing Frangipani tree, whose aromatic blooms and the dynamic interplay of light and shadow cast upon the plain white walls and terracotta screen imbue the space with a distinct sensory richness that evolves throughout the day. The Mangalore tiled screen is strategically positioned not merely as a functional barrier but also as an alluring architectural element that captivates the viewer's gaze and orchestrates a seamless transition between the public realm of the street and the private sanctuary of the courtyard.

Save this picture!
Transposed Courtyard House / Studio MSA - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Lighting, Bed, Beam
© Hemant Patil
Save this picture!
Transposed Courtyard House / Studio MSA - Image 24 of 24
Isometric view

A modern interpretation of the low height verandah leads to the double-height living room with a sloping roof, seamlessly bridging the contemporary design of the house with its contextual surroundings. The living room, adorned with full-height windows and louvered shutters, is bathed in a soft, diffused northern light and enjoys the benefits of natural ventilation, creating a comfortable and inviting atmosphere for the occupants. The wooden fenestration, complemented by the lime-washed walls, lends a rustic charm to the space, harmonizing with the traditional architectural vocabulary of the region.

Save this picture!
Transposed Courtyard House / Studio MSA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hemant Patil
Save this picture!
Transposed Courtyard House / Studio MSA - Image 23 of 24
Left elevation

The reading niche with terracotta filler slab creates a seamless transition between the living and dining areas, fostering a cohesive and interconnected living experience. Drawing on the rich heritage of Indian architecture, the Brick Jali, strategically positioned to filter the ample southern light, effectively mitigates the potential for the double-height stairs to become uncomfortably warm, preserving the desire for a passively cooled and temperate interior that is attuned to the local climate. This centralized cross-ventilation design, leveraging the Venturi effect, ensures the efficient expulsion of warm air from the interior, further enhancing the overall thermal comfort and energy efficiency of the house.

Save this picture!
Transposed Courtyard House / Studio MSA - Image 13 of 24
© Hemant Patil

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio MSA
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilityIndia

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilityIndia
Cite: "Transposed Courtyard House / Studio MSA" 10 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019905/transposed-courtyard-house-studio-msa> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags