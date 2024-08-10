Transposed Courtyard House / Studio MSA

+ 19

Houses, Sustainability • Aveden, India Architects: Studio MSA

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 261 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Hemant Patil

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Bharat Floorings , Hafele , Mlime , Philips

Design & Execution: Sagar Kamat, Manali Vartikar

Program / Use / Building Function: Residential House

Structural Engineer: Vidhyadhar Kakodkar

City: Aveden

Country: India

Transposed Courtyard House: Redefining Cultural Ethos in Goan Architecture. Architectural design has long been influenced by the notion of the traditional residential layout, with the courtyard typically situated at the center of the house, serving as a harmonious and symmetrical focal point. The shifting of the courtyard away from the center of the house can be seen as a response to the changing dynamics of domestic and urban life, as the boundaries between the private and public realms become increasingly blurred. This re-arrangement can be observed in various regional contexts, creating diverse spatial compositions with courtyards positioned off-centred.

This architectural project re-imagines traditional Goan houses by integrating a central courtyard concept arranged outside the house to foster social dynamics. This shift in the courtyard's positioning within the residential plan has been associated with increased functionality and responsiveness to the evolving needs of occupants. At the heart of the design is the transposed courtyard, which serves as a multifunctional gathering space, promoting social interaction among residents and visitors. The design emphasizes communal interaction through a dedicated “Sopo” seating, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of Goa while adapting to contemporary living needs and fostering social interaction. The house is strategically oriented along the East-West axis, optimizing natural light and ventilation while minimizing direct sun exposure. The house takes advantage of existing tree cover in the southwest, creating a shaded environment that enhances comfort and sustainability.

The external courtyard is enveloped by a Mangalore tiled screen that conceals it from the roadway, transforming the area into a cocooned, private domain near the main entrance that is well-suited for both social interaction and peaceful solitude. The centerpiece of this tranquil oasis is a flourishing Frangipani tree, whose aromatic blooms and the dynamic interplay of light and shadow cast upon the plain white walls and terracotta screen imbue the space with a distinct sensory richness that evolves throughout the day. The Mangalore tiled screen is strategically positioned not merely as a functional barrier but also as an alluring architectural element that captivates the viewer's gaze and orchestrates a seamless transition between the public realm of the street and the private sanctuary of the courtyard.

A modern interpretation of the low height verandah leads to the double-height living room with a sloping roof, seamlessly bridging the contemporary design of the house with its contextual surroundings. The living room, adorned with full-height windows and louvered shutters, is bathed in a soft, diffused northern light and enjoys the benefits of natural ventilation, creating a comfortable and inviting atmosphere for the occupants. The wooden fenestration, complemented by the lime-washed walls, lends a rustic charm to the space, harmonizing with the traditional architectural vocabulary of the region.

The reading niche with terracotta filler slab creates a seamless transition between the living and dining areas, fostering a cohesive and interconnected living experience. Drawing on the rich heritage of Indian architecture, the Brick Jali, strategically positioned to filter the ample southern light, effectively mitigates the potential for the double-height stairs to become uncomfortably warm, preserving the desire for a passively cooled and temperate interior that is attuned to the local climate. This centralized cross-ventilation design, leveraging the Venturi effect, ensures the efficient expulsion of warm air from the interior, further enhancing the overall thermal comfort and energy efficiency of the house.