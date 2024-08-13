Mata House - Mastercasa 2024 / Diego Raposo + Arquitetos

+ 15

Text description provided by the architects. The Casa da Mata is an innovative loft, carefully designed to naturally and harmoniously integrate the internal and external spaces, creating a fluid and continuous connection with the surrounding environment. The loft’s design celebrates simplicity and elegance, combining simple forms with a meticulous selection of high-quality materials. The Brazilian design furniture complements the space with a touch of authenticity and local charm. This furniture not only enhances the space but also tells a rich story of Brazilian tradition and craftsmanship, adding cultural value to the contemporary design of the loft. Additionally, incorporating modern technologies transforms the Casa da Mata into a functional and futuristic space where sophistication meets practicality.

The loft's structure is built with monolithic EPS (expanded polystyrene) panels, a material known for its excellent thermal and acoustic insulation properties, as well as its lightness and durability. This choice reflects a commitment to sustainability by reducing the environmental impact of construction and promoting energy efficiency. The use of EPS also highlights the vision of a future where sustainability, innovative design, and advanced technology align essentially and intrinsically. Casa da Mata is more than just a residence; it is a vision of how architecture can evolve to meet contemporary needs without compromising beauty and harmony with nature. It is a space where tradition and innovation coexist in a balanced manner, offering a living experience that is both sophisticated and functional, practical and aesthetically pleasing.

The project is a testament to the transformative potential of conscious and sustainable design. It presents a housing solution that respects and celebrates the natural environment while offering comfort and modernity to its occupants. In the Casa da Mata, every detail creates a sense of well-being and integration with nature, promoting a more harmonious and balanced lifestyle.