Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Guesthouse and National Monument / De Nieuwe Context

Guesthouse and National Monument / De Nieuwe Context

Save

Guesthouse and National Monument / De Nieuwe Context - Image 2 of 19Guesthouse and National Monument / De Nieuwe Context - Image 3 of 19Guesthouse and National Monument / De Nieuwe Context - Image 4 of 19Guesthouse and National Monument / De Nieuwe Context - Image 5 of 19Guesthouse and National Monument / De Nieuwe Context - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, House Interiors
Bunde, The Netherlands
  • Architects: De Nieuwe Context
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  362
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Blickfänger
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Grohe, Claytec, FLOS, Gutex, Sikkens
  • Project Designers: Roel Slabbers Joey Rademakers
  • Contractor: Laugs Bouwmeesters
  • Structural Engineer: G.J. Crousen
  • City: Bunde
  • Country: The Netherlands
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Guesthouse and National Monument / De Nieuwe Context - Image 2 of 19
© Blickfänger

Text description provided by the architects. This guesthouse is the former studio of Daan Wildschut (1913-1995), an artist specialized in stained glass. The open character of the studio has been preserved with contemporary interventions. Light and color form the basis for the design - just like in Wildschut's work. It is therefore a nod to the previous user.

Save this picture!
Guesthouse and National Monument / De Nieuwe Context - Image 5 of 19
© Blickfänger
Save this picture!
Guesthouse and National Monument / De Nieuwe Context - Image 19 of 19
Sections
Save this picture!
Guesthouse and National Monument / De Nieuwe Context - Image 10 of 19
© Blickfänger

The green stairwell is the striking center of the room. The stairs provide access to the upper floor and also serve as storage space. The use of wooden elements ensures that the large space feels warm and comfortable.

Save this picture!
Guesthouse and National Monument / De Nieuwe Context - Image 4 of 19
© Blickfänger

The use of ecological raw materials in the plasterwork, sheet material and painting contributes to a comfortable indoor climate and a good atmosphere in the room.

Save this picture!
Guesthouse and National Monument / De Nieuwe Context - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Blickfänger

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Bunde, The Netherlands

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
De Nieuwe Context
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsThe Netherlands

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsThe Netherlands
Cite: "Guesthouse and National Monument / De Nieuwe Context" 19 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019853/guesthouse-and-national-monument-de-nieuwe-context> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags