Guesthouse and National Monument / De Nieuwe Context

+ 14

Project Designers: Roel Slabbers Joey Rademakers

Contractor: Laugs Bouwmeesters

Structural Engineer: G.J. Crousen

City: Bunde

Country: The Netherlands

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This guesthouse is the former studio of Daan Wildschut (1913-1995), an artist specialized in stained glass. The open character of the studio has been preserved with contemporary interventions. Light and color form the basis for the design - just like in Wildschut's work. It is therefore a nod to the previous user.

The green stairwell is the striking center of the room. The stairs provide access to the upper floor and also serve as storage space. The use of wooden elements ensures that the large space feels warm and comfortable.

The use of ecological raw materials in the plasterwork, sheet material and painting contributes to a comfortable indoor climate and a good atmosphere in the room.