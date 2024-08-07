Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Sonia Delaunay Housing / Comte & Vollenweider

© Takuji Shimmura

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Housing
Mouans-Sartoux, France
Sonia Delaunay Housing / Comte & Vollenweider - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Takuji Shimmura

Text description provided by the architects. The surrounding context is significant for the evolution of the urban fabric. We observe a transition from individual morphology to collective housing. The project proposes to extend the pedestrian path from Chemin des Gourettes to the mall, thus creating a connection with the east of the city. This passage allows the preservation of the small existing watercourse.

Sonia Delaunay Housing / Comte & Vollenweider - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Takuji Shimmura
Sonia Delaunay Housing / Comte & Vollenweider - Image 13 of 15
Floor Plan

The adjoining plot is treated as a landscaped space by the creation of allotment gardens in direct connection with the mall, making it possible to enrich it with social life and create a shared space for residents. In line with the neighboring project, "les Passantes," the project is distributed by exterior walkways, which once again create a place for social life as a direct extension of the housing and in connection with the landscape.

Sonia Delaunay Housing / Comte & Vollenweider - Image 4 of 15
© Takuji Shimmura
Sonia Delaunay Housing / Comte & Vollenweider - Image 14 of 15
Plan - Second Floor
Sonia Delaunay Housing / Comte & Vollenweider - Image 3 of 15
© Takuji Shimmura

The environmental approach is the common thread of the project; economics of the territory, taking into account natural contributions, implementation of healthy materials, and reduction of consumption of natural resources are all subjects treated.

Sonia Delaunay Housing / Comte & Vollenweider - Image 12 of 15
© Takuji Shimmura
Sonia Delaunay Housing / Comte & Vollenweider - Image 8 of 15
© Takuji Shimmura
Sonia Delaunay Housing / Comte & Vollenweider - Image 15 of 15
Section

A well-oriented, well-insulated, well-ventilated home already constitutes a good basis for meeting the challenges of sustainable development. The thickness of the buildings being 11.60m, all the accommodation is through and therefore benefits from good ventilation, natural light and a double orientation. Each accommodation opens onto a loggia, an additional living space in the accommodation, protected by screens which manage the summer comfort and privacy of the accommodation.

Sonia Delaunay Housing / Comte & Vollenweider - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Takuji Shimmura

Project location

Address:Mouans-Sartoux, France

Comte & Vollenweider
