CasaGrande Building / Estudio Planta

CasaGrande Building / Estudio Planta - Image 2 of 53CasaGrande Building / Estudio Planta - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeCasaGrande Building / Estudio Planta - Image 4 of 53CasaGrande Building / Estudio Planta - Interior Photography, Chair, Table, Windows, BeamCasaGrande Building / Estudio Planta - More Images+ 48

Hotels, Residential Architecture
Faro de José Ignacio, Uruguay
  • Architects: Estudio Planta
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  66736 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Leonardo Finnotti
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  La Base, Luna/Oks, World Leds Go
  • Lead Architects: Ana Rascovsky & Irene Joselevich Arqs.
  • Project Team: Victoria Sabaino, Florencia Rissotti, Martina Silberman, Martina Frobolini, Ines Toscano, Jimena Jalife
  • Lighting Design: Arturo Peruzzotti
  • Construction: Sureste
  • Renders: Manuel LaSala | DotBox
  • Wall Art: Luciana Garabello
  • Structural Engineering: Magnone-Pollio
  • Construction Management: Julio Paolino
  • Landscaping: García Faure / Anguita
  • Program: Condohotel
  • Project Year: 2012-2022
  • City: Faro de José Ignacio
  • Country: Uruguay
© Leonardo Finnotti
© Leonardo Finnotti

Text description provided by the architects. CasaGrande is a Condo-Hotel: apartments rented within a hotel administration, for 10 years. Located at the entrance of Jose Ignacio, it is a building that will be iconic, for its implementation and for being the first building of this scale in this peninsula.

© Leonardo Finnotti
© Leonardo Finnotti
© Leonardo Finnotti
© Leonardo Finnotti

Character - The complex seeks to maintain the beachy and rustic character that defines the town of José Ignacio. The challenge was creating a building within an area that still maintains the scale of an "old fishing village" while generating a 6,000m² hotel.

© Leonardo Finnotti
© Leonardo Finnotti

Tetris - The building is a three-level cloister with a central courtyard on the first floor. The distribution of the constructed mass was based on a three-dimensional structural grid, articulated to create exciting spatiality and attractive volumetric situations. The complete configuration of the building and each apartment and its exterior surface results in harmonious outcomes.

© Leonardo Finnotti
© Leonardo Finnotti
© Leonardo Finnotti
© Leonardo Finnotti
Plans 01
Plans 01

Circulation - The central courtyard creates a microclimate sheltered from the wind. The internal circulation of the building is exclusively external within this controlled space. From the central courtyard, one can access the units without interfering with their views through a system of labyrinthine walkways among the treetops, away from the windows to protect privacy and create an attractive and social promenade.

© Leonardo Finnotti
© Leonardo Finnotti
© Leonardo Finnotti
© Leonardo Finnotti

Typologies - The building comprises 56 apartment units with 26 different typologies, assembled on the three-dimensional orthogonal grid to seek variety and spatiality. The grid was designed on a module of 4.75 x 3.15m, representing minimal structural effort while allowing great flexibility in the arrangement of typologies, as it can accommodate different programs. The cloister allows each unit to have facades facing the exterior and the courtyard's interior, achieving cross ventilation and eliminating the need for active conditioning.

© Leonardo Finnotti
© Leonardo Finnotti
© Leonardo Finnotti
© Leonardo Finnotti
Interior design for plants sector
Interior design for plants sector
© Leonardo Finnotti
© Leonardo Finnotti

Intensively Used Outdoor Space - As a primary summer residence building, the outdoor space—and its views—is of utmost importance as a place for use: each apartment includes at least one module of outdoor space. These outdoor spaces are designed for intensive use, incorporating vegetation, wind protection—glass railings—and sun protection with pergolas and eaves. The surrounding vegetation provides privacy and resembles a meadow at height.

© Leonardo Finnotti
© Leonardo Finnotti
© Leonardo Finnotti
© Leonardo Finnotti
© Leonardo Finnotti
© Leonardo Finnotti

Camouflage - The result is a building that blends with its surroundings, using native vegetation and terracing to minimize visual impact and harmonize with nature.

© Leonardo Finnotti
© Leonardo Finnotti

Facade - The building has a concrete structure, but the facade is made of brick, clad with in-situ concrete boards, created with twelve sawed wooden molds to generate variety in the boards. Originally, all windows were supposed to have shutters, but due to budget constraints, they were eliminated, and eaves were built instead.

© Leonardo Finnotti
© Leonardo Finnotti

Shops - To create a separation from Route 10, three blocks of shops were placed, forming a continuity with the existing shops that helped create density and establish a mini commercial hub at the town's entrance. They are arranged in a comb shape, generating access passages to the Plaza Chica, which precedes the CondoHotel. This Plaza Chica is the restaurant's expansion and connects with the hotel's entrance gallery.

© Leonardo Finnotti
© Leonardo Finnotti

Lobby - The hotel entrance is discreet, semi-submerged, and cool, located on Lobos Street. It serves as the interior welcome area, which one passes through to return outside and access the units. The vehicular access is in the same place; the parking space is underground but is illuminated and ventilated through the openings in the vertical circulation.

© Leonardo Finnotti
© Leonardo Finnotti
© Leonardo Finnotti
© Leonardo Finnotti

Amenities - The building features a cold pool and a warm pool to the north, surrounded by maritime pines. There is also a large green terrace with barbecue areas, outdoor living spaces, showers, and a wonderful sea view.

© Leonardo Finnotti
© Leonardo Finnotti

Cite: "CasaGrande Building / Estudio Planta" [Edificio CasaGrande / Estudio Planta] 13 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019765/casagrande-building-estudio-planta> ISSN 0719-8884

