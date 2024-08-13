CasaGrande Building / Estudio Planta

+ 48

Hotels, Residential Architecture • Faro de José Ignacio, Uruguay Architects: Estudio Planta

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 66736 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Leonardo Finnotti

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: La Base , Luna/Oks , World Leds Go

Lead Architects: Ana Rascovsky & Irene Joselevich Arqs.

Project Team: Victoria Sabaino, Florencia Rissotti, Martina Silberman, Martina Frobolini, Ines Toscano, Jimena Jalife

Lighting Design: Arturo Peruzzotti

Construction: Sureste

Renders: Manuel LaSala | DotBox

Wall Art: Luciana Garabello

Structural Engineering: Magnone-Pollio

Construction Management: Julio Paolino

Landscaping: García Faure / Anguita

Program: Condohotel

Project Year: 2012-2022

City: Faro de José Ignacio

Country: Uruguay

Text description provided by the architects. CasaGrande is a Condo-Hotel: apartments rented within a hotel administration, for 10 years. Located at the entrance of Jose Ignacio, it is a building that will be iconic, for its implementation and for being the first building of this scale in this peninsula.

Character - The complex seeks to maintain the beachy and rustic character that defines the town of José Ignacio. The challenge was creating a building within an area that still maintains the scale of an "old fishing village" while generating a 6,000m² hotel.

Tetris - The building is a three-level cloister with a central courtyard on the first floor. The distribution of the constructed mass was based on a three-dimensional structural grid, articulated to create exciting spatiality and attractive volumetric situations. The complete configuration of the building and each apartment and its exterior surface results in harmonious outcomes.

Circulation - The central courtyard creates a microclimate sheltered from the wind. The internal circulation of the building is exclusively external within this controlled space. From the central courtyard, one can access the units without interfering with their views through a system of labyrinthine walkways among the treetops, away from the windows to protect privacy and create an attractive and social promenade.

Typologies - The building comprises 56 apartment units with 26 different typologies, assembled on the three-dimensional orthogonal grid to seek variety and spatiality. The grid was designed on a module of 4.75 x 3.15m, representing minimal structural effort while allowing great flexibility in the arrangement of typologies, as it can accommodate different programs. The cloister allows each unit to have facades facing the exterior and the courtyard's interior, achieving cross ventilation and eliminating the need for active conditioning.

Intensively Used Outdoor Space - As a primary summer residence building, the outdoor space—and its views—is of utmost importance as a place for use: each apartment includes at least one module of outdoor space. These outdoor spaces are designed for intensive use, incorporating vegetation, wind protection—glass railings—and sun protection with pergolas and eaves. The surrounding vegetation provides privacy and resembles a meadow at height.

Camouflage - The result is a building that blends with its surroundings, using native vegetation and terracing to minimize visual impact and harmonize with nature.

Facade - The building has a concrete structure, but the facade is made of brick, clad with in-situ concrete boards, created with twelve sawed wooden molds to generate variety in the boards. Originally, all windows were supposed to have shutters, but due to budget constraints, they were eliminated, and eaves were built instead.

Shops - To create a separation from Route 10, three blocks of shops were placed, forming a continuity with the existing shops that helped create density and establish a mini commercial hub at the town's entrance. They are arranged in a comb shape, generating access passages to the Plaza Chica, which precedes the CondoHotel. This Plaza Chica is the restaurant's expansion and connects with the hotel's entrance gallery.

Lobby - The hotel entrance is discreet, semi-submerged, and cool, located on Lobos Street. It serves as the interior welcome area, which one passes through to return outside and access the units. The vehicular access is in the same place; the parking space is underground but is illuminated and ventilated through the openings in the vertical circulation.

Amenities - The building features a cold pool and a warm pool to the north, surrounded by maritime pines. There is also a large green terrace with barbecue areas, outdoor living spaces, showers, and a wonderful sea view.