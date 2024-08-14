Nucleus House / LOZÍ

+ 16

Houses • Tietê, Brazil Architects: LOZÍ

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 73 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: AQUA RR ARTEFATOS EM CIMENTO , ART CALHAS , Art&Fer , Baraúna , CALBLOCK , CARLINHOS PISCINA , Dimauro , Dimol , Flora Santiago , Imab , MARMORARIA SÃO JUDAS TADEU , Rentech , SOPHISTIQUE , TUBRAX , TUKSEN EQUIPAMENTOS , Trimble , VINCERE , Zé da Calha

Lead Architect: Juliano Novaes Canatelli

Lead Architects: Diogo Cunha, Juliano Novaes Canatelli

Project Team: Laura Bacili, Victório Rojas

Clients: Maria da Graça e Luiz Antonio

Engineering: Maria Carolina Tezotto, Vitória Campos

Landscape: Maria Paula Orlando

Collaborators: Taffarel Moraes de Moura

City: Tietê

Country: Brazil

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The initiative for this project stemmed from a desire to explore new architectural concepts, aiming for the eventual sale of the property situated within a burgeoning residential sector of an expanding urban district near well-established neighborhoods but maintaining a serene atmosphere. It is in this context that the Nucleus House comes into being.

The house is organized through the perimeter delimitations of the plot, that is, from the enclosing walls, which would immediately address the construction site's security, and by a rigid core containing two complete bathrooms, laundry, and the kitchen's hydraulic wall.

For its implementation, due to sunlight exposure, ventilation, and future usage of the lot, the house is located at the back, approximately 2 meters away from the rear wall. A linear garden and a private space for the service sector are established here. The layout is open and for integrated uses, enclosed with large glass panels, and still has the opportunity to become a conventional house with two bedrooms plus a suite.

The construction system with exposed structural blocks, except in the core, which received plaster and paint, and a polished concrete floor with white epoxy paint were aesthetic and technical decisions associated with architectural experimentation, the initial proposal of the scope, or the desires and intentions of the client. The roof is butterfly-shaped, with a 6% slope and sandwich-type tiles. The ceiling is made of plasterboard plus a PET wool blanket throughout the house, with a height difference only in the core, which is lower to accommodate the water tank.

The front part of the property was divided into three large spaces: one in concrete, enough for parking two vehicles; another with pebbles, where we installed a multi-purpose container; and finally, the large lawn with a pool. Lozi designed and managed the entire construction process.