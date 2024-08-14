Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Nucleus House / LOZÍ

Nucleus House / LOZÍ - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, GlassNucleus House / LOZÍ - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop, TableNucleus House / LOZÍ - Image 4 of 21Nucleus House / LOZÍ - Interior PhotographyNucleus House / LOZÍ - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Tietê, Brazil
  • Architects: LOZÍ
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  73
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AQUA RR ARTEFATOS EM CIMENTO, ART CALHAS, Art&Fer, Baraúna, CALBLOCK, CARLINHOS PISCINA, Dimauro, Dimol, Flora Santiago, Imab, MARMORARIA SÃO JUDAS TADEU, Rentech, SOPHISTIQUE, TUBRAX, TUKSEN EQUIPAMENTOS, Trimble, VINCERE, Zé da Calha
  • Lead Architect: Juliano Novaes Canatelli
  • Lead Architects: Diogo Cunha, Juliano Novaes Canatelli
  • Project Team: Laura Bacili, Victório Rojas
  • Clients: Maria da Graça e Luiz Antonio
  • Engineering: Maria Carolina Tezotto, Vitória Campos
  • Landscape: Maria Paula Orlando
  • Collaborators: Taffarel Moraes de Moura
  • City: Tietê
  • Country: Brazil
Nucleus House / LOZÍ - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Favaro Jr.

Text description provided by the architects. The initiative for this project stemmed from a desire to explore new architectural concepts, aiming for the eventual sale of the property situated within a burgeoning residential sector of an expanding urban district near well-established neighborhoods but maintaining a serene atmosphere. It is in this context that the Nucleus House comes into being.

Nucleus House / LOZÍ - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Favaro Jr.
Nucleus House / LOZÍ - Image 21 of 21
Ground Floor Plan
Nucleus House / LOZÍ - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Favaro Jr.

The house is organized through the perimeter delimitations of the plot, that is, from the enclosing walls, which would immediately address the construction site's security, and by a rigid core containing two complete bathrooms, laundry, and the kitchen's hydraulic wall.

Nucleus House / LOZÍ - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Favaro Jr.

For its implementation, due to sunlight exposure, ventilation, and future usage of the lot, the house is located at the back, approximately 2 meters away from the rear wall. A linear garden and a private space for the service sector are established here. The layout is open and for integrated uses, enclosed with large glass panels, and still has the opportunity to become a conventional house with two bedrooms plus a suite.

Nucleus House / LOZÍ - Image 14 of 21
© Favaro Jr.
Nucleus House / LOZÍ - Image 18 of 21
Section
Nucleus House / LOZÍ - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Glass
© Favaro Jr.

The construction system with exposed structural blocks, except in the core, which received plaster and paint, and a polished concrete floor with white epoxy paint were aesthetic and technical decisions associated with architectural experimentation, the initial proposal of the scope, or the desires and intentions of the client. The roof is butterfly-shaped, with a 6% slope and sandwich-type tiles. The ceiling is made of plasterboard plus a PET wool blanket throughout the house, with a height difference only in the core, which is lower to accommodate the water tank.

Nucleus House / LOZÍ - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Table, Chair, Windows
© Favaro Jr.
Nucleus House / LOZÍ - Image 9 of 21
© Favaro Jr.

The front part of the property was divided into three large spaces: one in concrete, enough for parking two vehicles; another with pebbles, where we installed a multi-purpose container; and finally, the large lawn with a pool. Lozi designed and managed the entire construction process.

Nucleus House / LOZÍ - Interior Photography
© Favaro Jr.

Project gallery

About this office
LOZÍ
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Nucleus House / LOZÍ" [Casa Núcleo / LOZÍ] 14 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019763/nucleus-house-lozi> ISSN 0719-8884

