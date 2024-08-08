Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
Dali Twins House / Laercio Fabiano Arquitetura

Dali Twins House / Laercio Fabiano Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Bauru, Brazil
  • Architects: Laercio Fabiano Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  229
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Daniel Santo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bazar da Construção, Debacco, Deca, ECO PORTINARI, FRASCARELI ACABAMENTOS , GESSO.FA, GRANE PEDRAS , HIDROLAR, Kohler, SINKOL, SIQUEIRA & SIQUEIRA , TETO LÓGICO , Tarkett, Villagres
Dali Twins House / Laercio Fabiano Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Facade
© Daniel Santo

Text description provided by the architects. The twin house was designed to serve a family with two twin children, offering comfort and functionality in all spaces. The plan includes three suites, with the main one being for the parents and the other two for the children. The social area, consisting of a large living room and a dining room integrated into the kitchen, allows the family to spend time together comfortably. 

Dali Twins House / Laercio Fabiano Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Daniel Santo
Dali Twins House / Laercio Fabiano Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Daniel Santo

The kitchen is designed with a central island to facilitate meal preparation and create a convivial atmosphere. It was important to include outdoor gourmet space, such as a backyard, pool and garden, where children can play and parents can relax overlooking them. 

Dali Twins House / Laercio Fabiano Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Lighting, Beam
© Daniel Santo
Dali Twins House / Laercio Fabiano Arquitetura - Image 33 of 37
Plan
Dali Twins House / Laercio Fabiano Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Daniel Santo

An additional, communal, accessible and functional outdoor bathroom to meet the family's needs In addition, the house has a separate laundry area and a small office overlooking the street (a family memory of the parents' childhood) or multipurpose space for children's activities and parents' work. Accessibility and practicality are fundamental in the project that aims to accommodate the family's routine and needs.

Dali Twins House / Laercio Fabiano Arquitetura - Image 6 of 37
© Daniel Santo

About this office
Laercio Fabiano Arquitetura
Office

Top #Tags