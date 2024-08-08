Dali Twins House / Laercio Fabiano Arquitetura

+ 32

Houses • Bauru, Brazil Architects: Laercio Fabiano Arquitetura

Area: 229 m²

Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Daniel Santo

Manufacturers: Bazar da Construção , Debacco , Deca , ECO PORTINARI , FRASCARELI ACABAMENTOS , GESSO.FA , GRANE PEDRAS , HIDROLAR , Kohler , SINKOL , SIQUEIRA & SIQUEIRA , TETO LÓGICO , Tarkett , Villagres

Project Team: Laercio Fabiano Junior, Ronaldo, Gabriel Santos, Janaina Bitencourt

City: Bauru

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The twin house was designed to serve a family with two twin children, offering comfort and functionality in all spaces. The plan includes three suites, with the main one being for the parents and the other two for the children. The social area, consisting of a large living room and a dining room integrated into the kitchen, allows the family to spend time together comfortably.

The kitchen is designed with a central island to facilitate meal preparation and create a convivial atmosphere. It was important to include outdoor gourmet space, such as a backyard, pool and garden, where children can play and parents can relax overlooking them.

An additional, communal, accessible and functional outdoor bathroom to meet the family's needs In addition, the house has a separate laundry area and a small office overlooking the street (a family memory of the parents' childhood) or multipurpose space for children's activities and parents' work. Accessibility and practicality are fundamental in the project that aims to accommodate the family's routine and needs.