Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Armenia
  5. Courtyard by Marriott / STUDIO SHOO

Courtyard by Marriott / STUDIO SHOO

Save

Courtyard by Marriott / STUDIO SHOO - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, WindowsCourtyard by Marriott / STUDIO SHOO - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairCourtyard by Marriott / STUDIO SHOO - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Sofa, ChairCourtyard by Marriott / STUDIO SHOO - Interior Photography, Table, ChairCourtyard by Marriott / STUDIO SHOO - More Images+ 37

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Restaurant
Yerevan, Armenia
  • Architects: STUDIO SHOO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  395
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Delta light factory, Manualmode, Sancal factory, Santa & Cole, True Design factory, Verywood
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtyard by Marriott / STUDIO SHOO - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
Courtesy of Studio Shoo

Text description provided by the architects. The new Courtyard by Marriott Hotel opened recently in Yerevan, Armenia's capital. The hotel is located on Teryan Street 5, in the heart of the city. STUDIO SHOO, a design and architectural bureau, was assigned to create and implement the interior design of the restaurant and terrace in accordance with the Courtyard by Marriott's new concept.

Save this picture!
Courtyard by Marriott / STUDIO SHOO - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
Courtesy of Studio Shoo
Save this picture!
Courtyard by Marriott / STUDIO SHOO - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
Courtesy of Studio Shoo

"It was an incredible chance for me to collaborate with the Marriott International brand and the Galaxy group to build a new, iconic destination in a fast-growing city. When designing, we had to consider brand standards, history, and the country's particular flavour. One of the key objectives was to design a restaurant that would appeal not only to hotel visitors but also to city dwellers," says Shushana, interior and furnishing designer and proprietor of STUDIO SHOO. – “Each hotel we work on has a unique narrative and provides a fresh source of inspiration, yet they are all unified by shared brand values. At the same time, the design approach should be independent of trends. In this particular instance, I was influenced by colours and earth tones such as terracotta, ochre, rich burgundy, and brick. I also wanted to engage with natural materials such as rattan, dried flowers from the Armenian fields, marble, and copper.” 

Save this picture!
Courtyard by Marriott / STUDIO SHOO - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Sofa, Chair
Courtesy of Studio Shoo

The restaurant's gastronomic direction is Mediterranean and Middle Eastern. The interior encompasses soil, sea, and the environment in general. At the restaurant's entryway, the visitors are met with an open kitchen featuring a vibrant burgundy pizza oven. Arriving guests may see every step of the food preparation process. We developed multiple types of sitting places for the restaurant, including round and square tables, an oval communal table, chairs with comfortable sofas and bar seating. The restaurant's interior design features complex tones of warm terracotta and vibrant burgundy, as well as soft and delicate natural green and blue. Local furniture makers used natural veneer for creating shelving, tables, couches, and server stations. We paid particular attention to the floor finishing, where we were fortunate to work with a true "jeweller". The copper bits were handcrafted, set down in a certain order, forming a pattern based on our concept, and then filled with concrete.

Save this picture!
Courtyard by Marriott / STUDIO SHOO - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
Courtesy of Studio Shoo
Save this picture!
Courtyard by Marriott / STUDIO SHOO - Interior Photography
Courtesy of Studio Shoo

"I appreciate incorporating handcrafted touches into every project we work on. Each panel in this project has been meticulously constructed using hand-picked dried flowers from Armenian fields to provide a sense of embracing nature. In addition, a local artist designed flower and leaf shapes for the bar counter", Shushana adds. All of these details, colours and tones, materials, and handicrafts from a large number of local Armenian craftsmen added soul and individuality to the interior. Guests can obtain new insights and perspectives while also immersing themselves in Armenia's welcoming and rich culture.

Save this picture!
Courtyard by Marriott / STUDIO SHOO - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
Courtesy of Studio Shoo

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Yerevan, Armenia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
STUDIO SHOO
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantArmenia
Cite: "Courtyard by Marriott / STUDIO SHOO" 18 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019670/courtyard-by-marriott-studio-shoo> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest SaunasCheck the latest SaunasCheck the latest Saunas

Check the latest Saunas

Top #Tags