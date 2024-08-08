House 10 x 10 / Titus Bernhard Architekten

Save this picture! Courtesy of Titus Bernhard Architekten

+ 18

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. House 10 x 10, completed in 2023 near Augsburg, Bavaria, fits into a series of “habitable sculptures” – iconic and compact dwellings that Titus Bernhard and his team have developed in recent decades. Continuing the tradition established by earlier projects like House 9 x 9 (2003) in stone and House 11 x 11 (2011) in wood, House 10 x 10 stands out for its timber frame construction enveloped in sustainable, ultra-thin, 3D-formed stainless-steel panels. A one-of-a-kind!

Embracing the archetypal gabled roof form with a contemporary twist, this residence pays homage to the landscape and light. Situated on a green southwest-facing slope at the end of a tranquil residential street, the structure draws one’s attention upwards as it is set back from the road and a few meters above street level. Its stainless steel cladding reflects the lush greenery and ambient light. The dissolution of its appearance within the natural context and the ever-changing daily and seasonal cycles is the design’s main theme.

From the street, a staircase ascends alongside the exposed concrete garage, leading to the entrance. Within its compact interior, spanning 200 m2 across three levels. Expansive windows direct the view to the surrounding greenery and away from the street and neighboring houses, emphasizing the proximity and connection to nature. Open and airy spatial sequences enable views across the floors. The sculptural character of the house is further experienced indoors through the twisted ridge, which results in asymmetrical roof planes. Natural light flooding through strategically placed openings enhances this effect.

Executed as a low-energy house, equipped with a 14 kW air heat pump, the house boasts a recyclability rate of 83.7%.