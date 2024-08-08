Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Germany
  5. House 10 x 10 / Titus Bernhard Architekten

House 10 x 10 / Titus Bernhard Architekten

Save

House 10 x 10 / Titus Bernhard Architekten - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsHouse 10 x 10 / Titus Bernhard Architekten - Image 3 of 23House 10 x 10 / Titus Bernhard Architekten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Sink, CountertopHouse 10 x 10 / Titus Bernhard Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse 10 x 10 / Titus Bernhard Architekten - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Sustainability & Green Design
Neusäß, Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House 10 x 10 / Titus Bernhard Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Courtesy of Titus Bernhard Architekten

Text description provided by the architects. House 10 x 10, completed in 2023 near Augsburg, Bavaria, fits into a series of “habitable sculptures” – iconic and compact dwellings that Titus Bernhard and his team have developed in recent decades. Continuing the tradition established by earlier projects like House 9 x 9 (2003) in stone and House 11 x 11 (2011) in wood, House 10 x 10 stands out for its timber frame construction enveloped in sustainable, ultra-thin, 3D-formed stainless-steel panels. A one-of-a-kind!

Save this picture!
House 10 x 10 / Titus Bernhard Architekten - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade
Courtesy of Titus Bernhard Architekten
Save this picture!
House 10 x 10 / Titus Bernhard Architekten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Sink, Countertop
Courtesy of Titus Bernhard Architekten

Embracing the archetypal gabled roof form with a contemporary twist, this residence pays homage to the landscape and light. Situated on a green southwest-facing slope at the end of a tranquil residential street, the structure draws one’s attention upwards as it is set back from the road and a few meters above street level. Its stainless steel cladding reflects the lush greenery and ambient light. The dissolution of its appearance within the natural context and the ever-changing daily and seasonal cycles is the design’s main theme.

Save this picture!
House 10 x 10 / Titus Bernhard Architekten - Image 16 of 23
Courtesy of Titus Bernhard Architekten
Save this picture!
House 10 x 10 / Titus Bernhard Architekten - Interior Photography, Handrail
Courtesy of Titus Bernhard Architekten

From the street, a staircase ascends alongside the exposed concrete garage, leading to the entrance. Within its compact interior, spanning 200 m2 across three levels. Expansive windows direct the view to the surrounding greenery and away from the street and neighboring houses, emphasizing the proximity and connection to nature. Open and airy spatial sequences enable views across the floors. The sculptural character of the house is further experienced indoors through the twisted ridge, which results in asymmetrical roof planes. Natural light flooding through strategically placed openings enhances this effect.

Save this picture!
House 10 x 10 / Titus Bernhard Architekten - Exterior Photography, Facade
Courtesy of Titus Bernhard Architekten
Save this picture!
House 10 x 10 / Titus Bernhard Architekten - Image 12 of 23
Courtesy of Titus Bernhard Architekten

Executed as a low-energy house, equipped with a 14 kW air heat pump, the house boasts a recyclability rate of 83.7%.

Save this picture!
House 10 x 10 / Titus Bernhard Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows
Courtesy of Titus Bernhard Architekten

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Titus Bernhard Architekten
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainability & Green DesignGermany
Cite: "House 10 x 10 / Titus Bernhard Architekten" 08 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019667/house-10-x-10-titus-bernhard-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags