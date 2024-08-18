EMission Zero Hub / Miller Hull Partnership

+ 20

Text description provided by the architects. Miller Hull Achieves EMission Zero Milestone at Lake Union Piers. For the first time, the owner, contractor, and architect collectively offset 100% of a project’s emitted carbon. A revitalized retail and entertainment hub in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood, Lake Union Piers is The Miller Hull Partnership’s first project to achieve the owner/contractor/architect decarbonization component of EMission Zero. Launched in 2021, EMission Zero is Miller Hull’s initiative targeting the elimination of greenhouse gas emissions in the built environment.

Founded on the objectives to Educate, Advocate, and Offset, EMission Zero achieves environmental impact through Design, ultimately resulting in a commitment between the owner, contractor, and architect to offset a project’s A1-A3 emissions related to superstructure, substructure, envelope, and fixed interior building elements. Since 2021, Miller Hull has offset one-third of the embodied carbon emissions from 26 of its built projects, totaling 41,360 tCO2e (tons of carbon). Lake Union Piers is the first project in which all parties have committed to sharing in the purchase of carbon offsets, with Miller Hull, Vulcan Real Estate, and Abbott Construction collectively offsetting 100% of the buildings’ embodied emissions.

The total upfront embodied carbon impact of Lake Union Piers’ structure, enclosure, and interiors was calculated at 495 t CO2e - equivalent to the impact of driving an average passenger vehicle between Miller Hull studios in Seattle and San Diego 989 times. Miller Hull, Vulcan, and Abbott each offset 165 tCO2e, with offsets funding HFC emissions reduction in spray foam insulation and wind energy development. “We are thrilled to have Vulcan and Abbott join us in EMission Zero. Their commitment to sustainability is invaluable as we work together to set a new precedent for decarbonization in the building construction industry.” - Jim Hanford, FAIA, Principal, The Miller Hull Partnership

Lake Union Piers, formerly known as Chandler's Cove, is a 5-acre waterfront property at the southern edge of Lake Union. Instead of redeveloping the site, Vulcan elected to renovate the three 1980s buildings to accommodate dining and entertainment tenants, reactivating the waterfront for public enjoyment. Designed by Miller Hull and built by Abbott, the original structures have been updated with a clean exterior palette of metal and wood, and outdoor patios and public spaces have been enhanced to better connect with the natural environment. The building and site upgrades are complete and tenant improvement work will begin soon. “Sustainability is at the core of our values, and joining forces with Miller Hull and Abbott to achieve carbon neutrality at Lake Union Piers aligns with our commitment to responsible development. Together, we are setting a new standard for environmentally conscious building in Seattle and beyond.” - Ada Healey, Chief Real Estate Office, Vulcan Real Estate.

An exemplar of the progress Miller Hull has made as a firm and a practice, Lake Union Piers represents the essence of its sustainability ethos, channeling the long-held belief in the value of existing buildings. Estimated to generate less than one-half of the emissions that would be produced through new construction, the reuse of these buildings positioned the team to be the first to fulfill Miller Hull’s EMission Zero initiative. “As builders, we recognize the importance of reducing our environmental impact, and EMission Zero allows us to do that while creating exceptional spaces for our community.” - Andrew Bry, Project Executive, Abbott Construction. Lake Union Piers exemplifies what is possible when like-minded partners come together to prioritize environmental stewardship. Miller Hull hopes this collaboration inspires others to follow suit in creating a more sustainable future.