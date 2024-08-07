Moch Restaurant / Nastia Mirzoyan

+ 19

Design, 3d Renders, Superviser, Lead Architect: Nastia Mirzoyan

Design, Drawings, Superviser: Ira Holubieva

Program / Use / Building Function: Street food restaurant

City: Kyiv

Country: Ukraine

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the bustling heart of Kyiv, the street food restaurant boasts a simple yet innovative design that is sure to leave a lasting impression. From the understated finishes to the unique lighting elements, every aspect of the space is carefully curated to create a welcoming and functional dining experience.

Despite its compact size of just 55 square meters, the restaurant features a carefully planned layout that accommodates a full kitchen, bar, and ample seating for guests. The space is divided into two distinct zones - a cozy dining area and a bustling bar that also doubles as a dough preparation area - creating a dynamic environment that is both lively and intimate.

The choice of materials used in the space is both functional and aesthetic, with sleek stainless steel finishes in the kitchen and bar area contrasting with warm wooden accents in the dining area. Exposed brick walls add texture and depth to the space, while a strategically placed mirror helps to visually expand the room and bring in natural light.

Perhaps the most striking feature of the space is a polycarbonate wall that separates the dining area from the bar while also serving as a unique lighting feature. As day turns to night, this wall comes to life with atmospheric lighting that adds a cozy and inviting ambiance to the space.