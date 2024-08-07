Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Fast Food
  4. Ukraine
  5. Moch Restaurant / Nastia Mirzoyan

Moch Restaurant / Nastia Mirzoyan

Save

Moch Restaurant / Nastia Mirzoyan - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, ChairMoch Restaurant / Nastia Mirzoyan - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, ColumnMoch Restaurant / Nastia Mirzoyan - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, BeamMoch Restaurant / Nastia Mirzoyan - Interior Photography, Windows, BrickMoch Restaurant / Nastia Mirzoyan - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Fast Food
Kyiv, Ukraine
  • Design, 3d Renders, Superviser, Lead Architect: Nastia Mirzoyan
  • Design, Drawings, Superviser: Ira Holubieva
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Street food restaurant
  • City: Kyiv
  • Country: Ukraine
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Moch Restaurant / Nastia Mirzoyan - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Column
© Andrey Bezuglov

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the bustling heart of Kyiv, the street food restaurant boasts a simple yet innovative design that is sure to leave a lasting impression. From the understated finishes to the unique lighting elements, every aspect of the space is carefully curated to create a welcoming and functional dining experience.

Save this picture!
Moch Restaurant / Nastia Mirzoyan - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Andrey Bezuglov
Save this picture!
Moch Restaurant / Nastia Mirzoyan - Image 24 of 24
Plan
Save this picture!
Moch Restaurant / Nastia Mirzoyan - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Andrey Bezuglov

Despite its compact size of just 55 square meters, the restaurant features a carefully planned layout that accommodates a full kitchen, bar, and ample seating for guests. The space is divided into two distinct zones - a cozy dining area and a bustling bar that also doubles as a dough preparation area - creating a dynamic environment that is both lively and intimate.

Save this picture!
Moch Restaurant / Nastia Mirzoyan - Interior Photography
© Andrey Bezuglov
Save this picture!
Moch Restaurant / Nastia Mirzoyan - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Beam, Windows
© Andrey Bezuglov

The choice of materials used in the space is both functional and aesthetic, with sleek stainless steel finishes in the kitchen and bar area contrasting with warm wooden accents in the dining area. Exposed brick walls add texture and depth to the space, while a strategically placed mirror helps to visually expand the room and bring in natural light.

Save this picture!
Moch Restaurant / Nastia Mirzoyan - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick
© Andrey Bezuglov
Save this picture!
Moch Restaurant / Nastia Mirzoyan - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows
© Andrey Bezuglov

Perhaps the most striking feature of the space is a polycarbonate wall that separates the dining area from the bar while also serving as a unique lighting feature. As day turns to night, this wall comes to life with atmospheric lighting that adds a cozy and inviting ambiance to the space.

Save this picture!
Moch Restaurant / Nastia Mirzoyan - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door
© Andrey Bezuglov

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Kyiv, Ukraine

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Nastia Mirzoyan
Office

Materials

SteelBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsFast foodUkraine

Materials and Tags

SteelBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsFast foodUkraine
Cite: "Moch Restaurant / Nastia Mirzoyan" 07 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019657/moch-restaurant-nastia-mirzoyan> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest Coffee Tables

Top #Tags