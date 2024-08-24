Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Community Pavilion / Vlad Sebastian Rusu + Studio 82 - Exterior PhotographyCommunity Pavilion / Vlad Sebastian Rusu + Studio 82 - Image 3 of 18Community Pavilion / Vlad Sebastian Rusu + Studio 82 - Image 4 of 18Community Pavilion / Vlad Sebastian Rusu + Studio 82 - Image 5 of 18Community Pavilion / Vlad Sebastian Rusu + Studio 82 - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Public Architecture, Community
Cluj-Napoca, Romania
  • Architects: Studio 82, Vlad Sebastian Rusu
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  393
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Cosmin Dragomir
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Gustafs, Diadem
  • Lead Team: Vlad Sebastian Rusu, Octav Silviu Olanescu, Anamaria Olanescu
  • Design Team: Miruna Moldovan
  • Technical Team: Ovidiu Rusu, Mihai Stanus, Paul Biris
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Asiza Birou de Arhitectura
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Gradinstal
  • City: Cluj-Napoca
  • Country: Romania
Community Pavilion / Vlad Sebastian Rusu + Studio 82 - Exterior Photography
© Cosmin Dragomir

Text description provided by the architects. The multifunctional community pavilion is located inside the new Feroviarilor (Railway) Park, serving an important urban area of the city. Conceived as a space with multiple flexibility, the pavilion can host various community events such as meetings, exhibitions, concerts, workshops, etc.

Community Pavilion / Vlad Sebastian Rusu + Studio 82 - Image 6 of 18
© Cosmin Dragomir
Community Pavilion / Vlad Sebastian Rusu + Studio 82 - Image 16 of 18
Plan

The project's quest was to choose a building typology that would integrate into the natural setting of the park and provide an interior-exterior visual dialogue throughout the day and night. During the day, the pavilion becomes a translucent body whose contours melt through the reflection of the surrounding natural frame in the glass curtain. At night it becomes a luminous body, an urban lantern. The awning around the pavilion provides shade throughout the day and mediates the relationship between the indoor activities in the pavilion with the immediate outdoor neighborhood. Birch vegetation invades the interstitial space between the circular awning and the pavilion, helping to integrate the pavilion into the heart of the park.

Community Pavilion / Vlad Sebastian Rusu + Studio 82 - Image 7 of 18
© Cosmin Dragomir
Community Pavilion / Vlad Sebastian Rusu + Studio 82 - Image 17 of 18
Section
Community Pavilion / Vlad Sebastian Rusu + Studio 82 - Image 4 of 18
© Cosmin Dragomir

Planimetrically, the pavilion offers multiple flexibility through the possibility of closing or opening the central space, through mobile walls. The aim was to avoid creating a back of the pavilion building, which responds with the same generous glazing all around its circumference. All ancillary, technical spaces and those with ventilation facilities are hidden in two symmetrical opaque cores.

Community Pavilion / Vlad Sebastian Rusu + Studio 82 - Image 5 of 18
© Cosmin Dragomir
Community Pavilion / Vlad Sebastian Rusu + Studio 82 - Image 9 of 18
© Cosmin Dragomir

At the level of detail, exposed concrete was used for the outer awning and the seating elements below it to ensure a beautiful patina of the materials over time. The structure of the metal pillars on which the awning stands evokes the random rhythm of the tree vegetation in the immediate vicinity. Inside, the partitioning elements are covered with pine wood, ensuring the necessary porosity for the acoustics. The pavilion is equipped with all the technical equipment necessary to ensure comfort for community events, one of our most important tasks being the aesthetically controlled integration of all ventilation, electrical and sanitary installations. Thus the pavilion maintains a clear spatial and volumetric identity.

Community Pavilion / Vlad Sebastian Rusu + Studio 82 - Image 13 of 18
© Cosmin Dragomir

Project location

Address:Cluj-Napoca, Romania

About this office
Vlad Sebastian Rusu
Office
Studio 82
Office

Materials and Tags

