World
Rives de l'Ourcq Housing / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés

Rives de l'Ourcq Housing / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Facade

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Housing, Apartments
Bondy, France
  Associate Architect In Charge: Guillaume Maréchaux
  Project Manager: Philippe Rommelaere
  Project Owner: Cogedim
  Landscape Architecture: Symbiosis
  General Contractors: COTEC Ingénierie
  Acoustic Engineering: Synacoustique
  City: Bondy
  Country: France
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Rives de l'Ourcq Housing / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sergio Grazia, Stefan Tuchila

Living on the banks of the Ourcq Canal - The Ourcq Canal is now imposing a new economic and urban development horizon to the east of Paris, starting at the Porte de la Villette. It is now Bondy's turn, after Pantin, Romainville, and Bobigny, to see the emergence of the eco-district corresponding to this unprecedented development on the banks of the canal. The site has been completely greened. Its industrial past is reflected in its distinctive architecture.

Rives de l'Ourcq Housing / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sergio Grazia, Stefan Tuchila
Rives de l'Ourcq Housing / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Image 19 of 20
Plan
Rives de l'Ourcq Housing / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Sergio Grazia, Stefan Tuchila
Rives de l'Ourcq Housing / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Interior Photography, Windows, Glass, Facade
© Sergio Grazia, Stefan Tuchila

Within this vast urban revitalization, the partition that Cogedim entrusted to us was delivered in 2023. It organizes a visual and user relationship between the canal and the Chemin Latéral, which is dedicated to soft mobility through north-south porosities. In addition to the lane that separates the plot into two parts, A and B, there is a private internal lane.

Rives de l'Ourcq Housing / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Image 4 of 20
© Sergio Grazia, Stefan Tuchila

From the public space, this creates a rift in the building, within which generous vegetation grows. This volumetric break provides a particularly appropriate response to the high density of this block. The fragmentation of the volumes makes it possible to create a continuous urban periphery and alignment while at the same time encouraging unobstructed views and deep vistas. The relationship with the canal is a major asset, and the project reinforces the link with this structuring and refreshing 'void'.

Rives de l'Ourcq Housing / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Windows
© Sergio Grazia, Stefan Tuchila
Rives de l'Ourcq Housing / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Handrail, Windows
© Sergio Grazia, Stefan Tuchila

The proposed layout comprises three buildings: the first stands at the N/W corner of the plot, creating a building frontage along the new road. The second, the figurehead, faces the canal to the south and strongly marks the identity of the site. The last, a fragment derived from the first, has an autonomous character and links up with the western part of the block.

Rives de l'Ourcq Housing / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Facade
© Sergio Grazia, Stefan Tuchila

A play of offsets and recesses gives a diversified reading of the volumes. This frees up distant views of the landscape and allows light to penetrate into the heart of the block. The choice of brick and metal is reminiscent of the industrial character of the building. The external envelope is made up of a sculpted brick monolith, a durable and reassuring monomaterial. The light beige brick gives the buildings a tone that harmonizes with the white lacquered metal structure of the exterior spaces. The balconies are made from metal brackets and tie rods, giving them a harbor and industrial aesthetic that resonates with the spirit of the place.

Rives de l'Ourcq Housing / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Exterior Photography
© Sergio Grazia, Stefan Tuchila

Project location

Address:Bondy, France

About this office
Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés
Office

Cite: "Rives de l'Ourcq Housing / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés" 05 Aug 2024. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags