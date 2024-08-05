Rives de l'Ourcq Housing / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés

+ 15

Associate Architect In Charge: Guillaume Maréchaux

Project Manager: Philippe Rommelaere

Project Owner: Cogedim

Landscape Architecture: Symbiosis

General Contractors: COTEC Ingénierie

Acoustic Engineering: Synacoustique

City: Bondy

Country: France

Living on the banks of the Ourcq Canal - The Ourcq Canal is now imposing a new economic and urban development horizon to the east of Paris, starting at the Porte de la Villette. It is now Bondy's turn, after Pantin, Romainville, and Bobigny, to see the emergence of the eco-district corresponding to this unprecedented development on the banks of the canal. The site has been completely greened. Its industrial past is reflected in its distinctive architecture.

Within this vast urban revitalization, the partition that Cogedim entrusted to us was delivered in 2023. It organizes a visual and user relationship between the canal and the Chemin Latéral, which is dedicated to soft mobility through north-south porosities. In addition to the lane that separates the plot into two parts, A and B, there is a private internal lane.

From the public space, this creates a rift in the building, within which generous vegetation grows. This volumetric break provides a particularly appropriate response to the high density of this block. The fragmentation of the volumes makes it possible to create a continuous urban periphery and alignment while at the same time encouraging unobstructed views and deep vistas. The relationship with the canal is a major asset, and the project reinforces the link with this structuring and refreshing 'void'.

The proposed layout comprises three buildings: the first stands at the N/W corner of the plot, creating a building frontage along the new road. The second, the figurehead, faces the canal to the south and strongly marks the identity of the site. The last, a fragment derived from the first, has an autonomous character and links up with the western part of the block.

A play of offsets and recesses gives a diversified reading of the volumes. This frees up distant views of the landscape and allows light to penetrate into the heart of the block. The choice of brick and metal is reminiscent of the industrial character of the building. The external envelope is made up of a sculpted brick monolith, a durable and reassuring monomaterial. The light beige brick gives the buildings a tone that harmonizes with the white lacquered metal structure of the exterior spaces. The balconies are made from metal brackets and tie rods, giving them a harbor and industrial aesthetic that resonates with the spirit of the place.