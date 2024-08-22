FOAID 2024: Celebrating Innovation and Collaboration in Architecture and Design

The primary function of an architecture event is to promote the exchange of knowledge, ideas, and innovations among professionals, students, and enthusiasts in the field. These events serve as platforms for discussing emerging trends, exploring new technologies, presenting innovative projects, and debating relevant issues that impact the future of the built environment. Additionally, they help foster networking, interdisciplinary collaboration, and often boost the professional development of participants, thereby strengthening the architectural community and its ability to influence society. This is the case with India's Festival of Architecture and Interior Designing (FOAID), now in its 11th year, which continues to be a beacon of architectural discourse and innovation, bringing together the brightest minds from the design community. In partnership with CNBC TV18, the event attracts thousands of participants every year. In this new chapter, it will take place on November 22-23 at the NSIC Grounds in Okhla, New Delhi, and on December 20-21 at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai.

Building on the success of previous editions, which featured architectural luminaries such as Patrik Schumacher from Zaha Hadid Architects, Kai-Uwe Bergmann from Bjarke Ingels Group, Robert Greenwood from Snohetta, and renowned Indian architects like Sanjay Puri from Sanjay Puri Architects, and Dikshu Kukreja from CP Kukreja Architects and many more, FOAID 2024 will introduce new elements, including the Build India Vision Summit, the International Lighting Pavilion, the International Furniture Pavilion, the Tech-Zone, and more. These additions will set the stage for a rich exchange of visionary concepts and cutting-edge advancements in design. The international conference will feature over 50 renowned speakers and experts from the architecture and design industries, offering more than 20 sessions, including individual presentations, panel discussions, debates, and interactive dialogues.

FOAID is known for bringing together a diverse community of architects, interior designers, and industry professionals to explore new ideas and trends in the field. The festival, with this year's tagline 'Creativity worth celebrating,' includes various elements, among them the Design Arena, which showcases innovative projects, and Design Manthan, a platform for discussions and debates on contemporary design issues. In 2024, it promises to be a dynamic gathering, with over 50 product exhibitions from leading national and international brands, as well as innovative projects. The event will also highlight the latest materials, technologies, and design solutions, offering tailored sessions and workshops for students and emerging professionals. Renowned speakers and industry experts will share valuable insights, making this event a must-attend for those looking to explore and redefine the future of design.

ICA Creative Minds Next Competition: Pioneering the Future of Indian Architecture and Design

A highlight of this year's event is the launch of the ICA Creative Minds Next Competition, a contest that recognizes conceptual and ongoing projects in architecture and design across India. With over 20 jury members and 1,500 participants, it aims to act as a catalyst for advancement in the field, nurturing talent and driving positive change in the built environment. The competition features two categories: conceptual projects and ongoing projects under architecture and interior design. The conceptual category investigates innovative ideas and design principles, while the ongoing category focuses on projects currently under construction, emphasizing real-world implementation and the evolution of architectural ideas.

For more details about the competition, visit FOAID India.