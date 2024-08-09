Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Zanatepec Sports Centre / AIDIA STUDIO

Recreation & Training
Santo Domingo Zanatepec, Mexico
  • Architects: AIDIA STUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  75056 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rolando Rodriguez Leal
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Acerocid, Cemex, Comex, Construlita, Grupo JOBEN, Innovacero
  • Lead Architects: Rolando Rodriguez Leal, Natalia Wrzask
  • Project Lead: Jose Luis Mulás
  • Project Team: Nitze Magaña, Ernesto Pinto, Aranzazu Sánchez, Cecilia Simón, Rodrigo Wulf
  • Structural Engineer: Project & Calc
  • Program: Plan Maestro, Deportivo
  • Site Area: 629182.86 ft2
  • Client: SEDATU
  • City: Santo Domingo Zanatepec
  • Country: Mexico
Zanatepec Sports Centre / AIDIA STUDIO - Exterior Photography
© Rolando Rodriguez Leal

Text description provided by the architects. This intervention consisted of restoring the facilities of the sports centre in the municipality of Santo Domingo Zanatepec, Oaxaca, in the Istmo of Tehuantepec Region. The site is characterized by fields of fruit trees, especially mangoes, and views of the western mountains of the Sierra Madre de Chiapas.

Zanatepec Sports Centre / AIDIA STUDIO - Image 8 of 27
© Rolando Rodriguez Leal
Zanatepec Sports Centre / AIDIA STUDIO - Image 17 of 27
Plan - Site

The local soccer league maintained a professional field and an amateur field; however, they did not have the basic services that should accompany sports spaces such as a grandstand for spectators, locker rooms, public bathrooms or commercial premises. The objective of the project has been to provide this complementary equipment, as well as an access plaza, a 400m athletics track around the football field and a 1km perimeter path for runners and visitors. Children's play areas and spaces to practice calisthenics were also provided.

Zanatepec Sports Centre / AIDIA STUDIO - Image 4 of 27
© Rolando Rodriguez Leal
Zanatepec Sports Centre / AIDIA STUDIO - Image 21 of 27
Section 01
Zanatepec Sports Centre / AIDIA STUDIO - Image 15 of 27
© Rolando Rodriguez Leal

The main building houses dressing rooms for two teams on its ground floor with showers, lockers and bathrooms, with direct access to the field. Likewise, on the ground floor there is a cafeteria and bathrooms for spectators connected through a portico that provides shade and protects visitors from the sun. The grandstand at the top is accessible via centralized stairs and via side ramps for wheelchair users.

Zanatepec Sports Centre / AIDIA STUDIO - Interior Photography, Brick, Fence, Facade, Windows
© Rolando Rodriguez Leal
Zanatepec Sports Centre / AIDIA STUDIO - Image 5 of 27
© Rolando Rodriguez Leal

With capacity for 400 spectators, the grandstand is roofed with a modular metal roof made of hyperbolic paraboloids. This geometric configuration provides rigidity and lightness at the same time, providing unobstructed views towards the soccer field in front and the basketball court in the back.

Zanatepec Sports Centre / AIDIA STUDIO - Image 11 of 27
© Rolando Rodriguez Leal

The project plays with the contrast between a massive base made of pigmented concrete from which a light metal structure rises. The final touch is provided by the parquet finish of the concrete, the lightness of the white ironwork railings and the parota wood details of the lattices and pivoting doors of the lower portico.

Zanatepec Sports Centre / AIDIA STUDIO - Image 7 of 27
© Rolando Rodriguez Leal

Project location

Santo Domingo Zanatepec, Oaxaca, Mexico

AIDIA STUDIO
Materials

SteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingMexico

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingMexico
"Zanatepec Sports Centre / AIDIA STUDIO" 09 Aug 2024. ArchDaily.

