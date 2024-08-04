Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Transspecies Kitchen / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation

Transspecies Kitchen / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation

Transspecies Kitchen / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation - Image 2 of 14Transspecies Kitchen / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation - Interior PhotographyTransspecies Kitchen / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation - Interior Photography, GardenTransspecies Kitchen / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation - Interior PhotographyTransspecies Kitchen / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation - More Images

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Temporary Installations
Antwerpen, Belgium
  • Project Team: Andrés Jaque, Roberto González García, José María Miñarro, José Víctor Boluda, Gema Marín, Ismael Medina, Jesús Meseguer
  • Collaborators: Natalie Schrauwen (Elder-Lab), as part of COME CLOSER program (Summer 2024), Middelheim Museum and DE SINGEL, Antwerp (Belgium)
  • Team: Pieter Boons (curator), Anna Stoppa (assistant curator), Eve van Goey (exhibition assistant), Christian Huyghe (production coordinator).
  • City: Antwerpen
  • Country: Belgium
Save this picture!
Transspecies Kitchen / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation - Image 6 of 14
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. Cooking, digesting, growing, and decomposing are all the same: an alliance between different forms of life. The Transspecies Kitchen is a project by Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation, now installed at the Middleheim Museum in Antwerp (Belgium). It resulted from a long process that started in 2021, as an association between the NY and Madrid-based office OFFPOLINN and the stone fabrication company M-Marble Project. It is a kitchen that decarbonizes cooking and relies on fermentation as the primary form of food preparation.

Save this picture!
Transspecies Kitchen / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation - Image 10 of 14
© José Hevia

This kitchen is part of a long-running dedication of the Office for Political Innovation to interrogate the architecture of eating processes from an eco-political perspective (including the 2003 ‘Techno-Human’ project, the 2007 ‘1 Liter Oil Banquet’, and the 2019 hybrid space ‘RunRunRun’ in Madrid).

Save this picture!
Transspecies Kitchen / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation - Image 13 of 14

The ‘Transspecies Kitchen’. Kitchening is less physical than ecological and political. Kitchening is the realm of collective living. It is evidence for the impossibility of individual life. As such, the ultimate form of kitchening is zymology (bacteria and fungi-based fermentation). The Transspecies Kitchen is an outing of digestion, as an infrastructure where the politics of life-making are intervened by post-carbon cooking.

Save this picture!
Transspecies Kitchen / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation - Interior Photography, Garden
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Transspecies Kitchen / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation - Interior Photography
© José Hevia

The Transspecies Kitchen is produced out of pieces of marble thrown off as waste by the stone extraction industry. Only 30% of stones extracted in quarries are industrially used; the rest is immediately converted to waste. The Transspecies Kitchen challenges the industry’s waste-making, by recirculating and activating the material value of what was previously disposed of. Stones are barely transformed to become part of the Transspecies Kitchen. No other materials that the stone itself is added. An architectural strategy founded on rawness, that aligns with the kitchening strategy and invites bodies, communities, and territories alike to step back from industrialization and waste-making.

Save this picture!
Transspecies Kitchen / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation - Image 14 of 14

This post-carbon kitchen operates as a collective intestine that shows that metabolism is not an independent process. Instead, metabolism is a collectively constituted process dependent on more-than-human alliances. The Transspecies Kitchen dilutes the boundaries between kitchening, eating, and decomposing, which comprise a continuum of molecular progression.

Save this picture!
Transspecies Kitchen / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation - Interior Photography, Garden
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Transspecies Kitchen / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation - Interior Photography
© José Hevia

Starting in July 2024, and during the entire Summer, the Transspecies Kitchen is installed and active in the forest of the Middelheim Museum in Antwerp. The kitchen is used as the site for Antwerphagia, the act of eating and being eaten by/Antwerp’s ecosystems. At the moment when toxicity in the soil, and climate- crisis shape Flanders’ politics, the Antwerphagia is intended to provide alternative transspecies alliances based on mutual care. These alliances are humanly sensed as taste, smell, intoxication, euphoria, sleepiness, drowsiness, dyspepsia, being high, flatulence, diarrhea, heartburn, acidity, and intolerance. Our kitchen is not fuelled by gas, nor by electricity. Transspecies kitchening is the art of counting energy out of molecular sociability.

Save this picture!
Transspecies Kitchen / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation - Interior Photography
© José Hevia

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Antwerpen, Belgium

About this office
Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsBelgium
Cite: "Transspecies Kitchen / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation" 04 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019599/transspecies-kitchen-andres-jaque-office-for-political-innovation> ISSN 0719-8884

