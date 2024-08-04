Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Corujas House / Goiva

Corujas House / Goiva

Save
Save this picture!
Corujas House / Goiva - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Stairs
© Manuel Sá

Corujas House / Goiva - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeCorujas House / Goiva - Exterior Photography, WindowsCorujas House / Goiva - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, ChairCorujas House / Goiva - Exterior Photography, FacadeCorujas House / Goiva - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Goiva
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  340
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Manuel Sá
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Carbono, Casa Franceza, Cenário 2 , Clami, Construflama, Cremme, Dengô, Fernando Jaeger, Italian Pisos , Ladrilar, Metalcema, Pedras Coimbra, Portobello, REKA, Tokstok, Tramontina, Vasart, Vladimir Boniconte
  • Project Team: Karen Evangelisti, Marcos Mendes
  • Landscape Designers: Paola Ávila Paisagismo
  • Landscape Contractors: Soul Verde SP
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Corujas House / Goiva - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. A young couple with a baby approached the Goiva Arquitetura office to transform a residence in Vila Madalena, São Paulo. Their biggest desire was to live in a home with an inviting social area and ample outdoor spaces, something they missed while living in an apartment. They also wanted an integrated kitchen, a complete renovation of the master bedroom, a room for their child, an office, and a room with independent access as a psychology office.

Save this picture!
Corujas House / Goiva - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Manuel Sá

The project's main objective was to optimize the house's three floors, creating cozy and multifunctional living areas. On the ground floor, the reorganization of the spaces began with creating a new access through the middle of the facade, resulting in a continuous room that connects the living and dining areas. A more private TV room, including a small office, was integrated into the space.

Save this picture!
Corujas House / Goiva - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
Corujas House / Goiva - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Manuel Sá

The kitchen was transformed into a large organic island, surrounded by the necessary support, integrating with the living and dining areas to form the home's social space, as requested by the residents.

Save this picture!
Corujas House / Goiva - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair
© Manuel Sá

On the upper level, a social terrace equipped with a barbecue and configured as a solarium was designed for family gatherings and social meetings. The renovation also included the complete transformation of the master bedroom and the child's room, using earthy tones and wood, harmonizing with the rest of the house's decor. The bathrooms were renovated with new coverings, neutral tones, and wood, making them more welcoming and elegant.

Save this picture!
Corujas House / Goiva - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
Corujas House / Goiva - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Manuel Sá

In the basement, the old built-up area was replaced by a garden that provides access to the bedrooms. This courtyard brings natural light to the surrounding environments, especially the bedrooms, which now have a natural backdrop. External stairs surround the garden, facilitating access to the house from the garage.

Save this picture!
Corujas House / Goiva - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Manuel Sá

The entrance porch is one of the project's highlights, with a garden and a concrete box inviting visitors to explore the residence.

Save this picture!
Corujas House / Goiva - Image 32 of 33
© Manuel Sá

The choice of materials and color palette draws references from Mexican architecture, materialized through warm tones and natural textures. Shades of pink define the house's palette, harmonized by corten steel and woodwork.

Save this picture!
Corujas House / Goiva - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Manuel Sá

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Goiva
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Corujas House / Goiva" [Casa das Corujas / Goiva] 04 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019590/corujas-house-goiva> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags