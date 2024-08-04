Corujas House / Goiva

+ 28

Houses • São Paulo, Brazil Architects: Goiva

Area: 340 m²

Year: 2024

Photographs: Manuel Sá

Manufacturers: Carbono, Casa Franceza, Cenário 2, Clami, Construflama, Cremme, Dengô, Fernando Jaeger, Italian Pisos, Ladrilar, Metalcema, Pedras Coimbra, Portobello, REKA, Tokstok, Tramontina, Vasart, Vladimir Boniconte

Project Team: Karen Evangelisti, Marcos Mendes

Landscape Designers: Paola Ávila Paisagismo

Landscape Contractors: Soul Verde SP

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. A young couple with a baby approached the Goiva Arquitetura office to transform a residence in Vila Madalena, São Paulo. Their biggest desire was to live in a home with an inviting social area and ample outdoor spaces, something they missed while living in an apartment. They also wanted an integrated kitchen, a complete renovation of the master bedroom, a room for their child, an office, and a room with independent access as a psychology office.

The project's main objective was to optimize the house's three floors, creating cozy and multifunctional living areas. On the ground floor, the reorganization of the spaces began with creating a new access through the middle of the facade, resulting in a continuous room that connects the living and dining areas. A more private TV room, including a small office, was integrated into the space.

The kitchen was transformed into a large organic island, surrounded by the necessary support, integrating with the living and dining areas to form the home's social space, as requested by the residents.

On the upper level, a social terrace equipped with a barbecue and configured as a solarium was designed for family gatherings and social meetings. The renovation also included the complete transformation of the master bedroom and the child's room, using earthy tones and wood, harmonizing with the rest of the house's decor. The bathrooms were renovated with new coverings, neutral tones, and wood, making them more welcoming and elegant.

In the basement, the old built-up area was replaced by a garden that provides access to the bedrooms. This courtyard brings natural light to the surrounding environments, especially the bedrooms, which now have a natural backdrop. External stairs surround the garden, facilitating access to the house from the garage.

The entrance porch is one of the project's highlights, with a garden and a concrete box inviting visitors to explore the residence.

The choice of materials and color palette draws references from Mexican architecture, materialized through warm tones and natural textures. Shades of pink define the house's palette, harmonized by corten steel and woodwork.