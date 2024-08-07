Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. Spain
  5. TipiTop Tents, Glamping Tents / Canobardin

TipiTop Tents, Glamping Tents / Canobardin

Save

TipiTop Tents, Glamping Tents / Canobardin - Image 2 of 22TipiTop Tents, Glamping Tents / Canobardin - Interior Photography, BeamTipiTop Tents, Glamping Tents / Canobardin - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, WindowsTipiTop Tents, Glamping Tents / Canobardin - Image 5 of 22TipiTop Tents, Glamping Tents / Canobardin - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Cabins & Lodges
Tarragona, Spain
  • Architects: Canobardin
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Lead Architects: Julio Cano + Bárbara Bardin
  • City: Tarragona
  • Country: Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
TipiTop Tents, Glamping Tents / Canobardin - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Text description provided by the architects. Camping's icon is now its emblem. There has been a change in the way we live. After the pandemic, people have a need to go out, to not be cooped up, such habits have changed and will have changed forever. The terraces of houses have ceased to be that lost space that people tried to eliminate, instead, the interior apartments of big cities that are illuminated and ventilated into dark and gloomy patios are options to be avoided. Mentalities have changed, people need to go out, enjoy nature, have new experiences. 

Save this picture!
TipiTop Tents, Glamping Tents / Canobardin - Image 16 of 22
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
Save this picture!
TipiTop Tents, Glamping Tents / Canobardin - Exterior Photography
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

All these consequences have had an enormous impact on the camping sector, surely the part of the tourism sector with the greatest potential for development. In these years good examples are emerging that demonstrate the capacity of the sector to develop its potential, family tourism, recreational areas, sleeping in nature.

Save this picture!
TipiTop Tents, Glamping Tents / Canobardin - Image 22 of 22
Detail

This project was born after 6 years of work of the Canobardin architecture studio in the world of camping. During that time, looking for glamping tents for their clients, they could not find options that fit them. They were usually too rudimentary and those that were good, had with African aesthetics that did not fit with the design standards of the projects on the European continent.  TipiTop Tents, seeks to enhance the emblematic element of camping, the tent. That is why we started from the global imaginary of what a tent is: a triangular prism. With a structure made entirely of laminated pine wood, a volume is formed from three porticoes that will support the tarpaulins and give shape to the tent.

Save this picture!
TipiTop Tents, Glamping Tents / Canobardin - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Stairs, Windows, Beam, Handrail
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
Save this picture!
TipiTop Tents, Glamping Tents / Canobardin - Image 14 of 22
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

This structure also serves as an organizer of space delimiting a public living area with kitchen, another private area with a bathroom and two double rooms, one downstairs, and one upstairs, connected by a staircase boat, in a large and cozy loft. The materials, all of them made of wood, fabric or recyclable panels, are arranged in a simple way looking for a resounding design in wood, sand and white colors. The goal is to generate a large and cozy space that brings us the rotundity of the icon of the store. All the details have been worked together: furniture, fabrics, electrical appliances, lighting, toilets, etc... so that the result is a global and coherent proposal.

Save this picture!
TipiTop Tents, Glamping Tents / Canobardin - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
Save this picture!
TipiTop Tents, Glamping Tents / Canobardin - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Sink, Bed
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

On the outside, the front and rear facades are made of sanded pine wood and glass. The side facades are closed with two separate tarpaulins between them. The inner one is made of cotton and breathable and the outer one of waterproof PVC. The combination of both and this separation, generates a climatic comfort thanks to the fact that this air cushion acts as insulation avoiding the greenhouse effect. 

Save this picture!
TipiTop Tents, Glamping Tents / Canobardin - Image 17 of 22
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

TipiTop Tents is not only a proposal for a tent, all of them together form real landscapes, articulating squares and ordering the space. The play of tarpaulins and the shadows of the trees projected on them makes the tents integrate with the environment and duplicate the foliage. At night, however, they become lamps that illuminate and set the mood outside, transforming the squares into warm and welcoming places. TipiTop has now set up 34 tents in Tarragona at Tamarit Beach Resort, and another 40 tents at Costa del Sol Glamping Village, next time it will set up in.

Save this picture!
TipiTop Tents, Glamping Tents / Canobardin - Image 7 of 22
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
Save this picture!
TipiTop Tents, Glamping Tents / Canobardin - Image 9 of 22
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tarragona, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Canobardin
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesSpain

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesSpain
Cite: "TipiTop Tents, Glamping Tents / Canobardin" [TipiTop Tents, Glamping Tents / Canobardin] 07 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019583/tipitop-tents-glamping-tents-canobardin> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest SaunasCheck the latest SaunasCheck the latest Saunas

Check the latest Saunas

Check the latest Cocoon FurnitureCheck the latest Cocoon FurnitureCheck the latest Cocoon Furniture

Check the latest Cocoon Furniture

Top #Tags