Tienda Maison Portocale Store / Laura Ortín Arquitectura

Architects: Laura Ortín Arquitectura
- Area: 100 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:David Frutos
Manufacturers: Cinca, Greenice
Lead Architect: Laura Ortín
- Design Team: Carmen Iniesta, Mª del Mar Gilar
- City: Murcia
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. The fitting rooms allow flexibility of use as they can be completely opened to allow an improvised fashion show in the purest “Maison” style or closed to offer total privacy to the brides. Concatenation of spaces as an enfilade with an infinity effect thanks to the play of reflections created by the mirrors.
Bridal shops are often associated with a naive, innocent, and childish aesthetic. We understood that this had to change. Our brides are women who are strong, brave, and full of character.
So, the space offers a new immersive experience for them. We left the powder pink by proposing blue and terracotta as new fetish tones.
The roughness of the corrugated mesh used in construction contrasts with the delicacy of brocades, muslins, and silks in the fabrics. The powerful terracotta with the white and beige of the dresses. The fluidity and flexibility of the space help you feel calm and safe, creating a new atmosphere for this very important moment for brides. Are you coming to try on a dress?