© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024
Tienda Maison Portocale Store / Laura Ortín Arquitectura

Tienda Maison Portocale Store / Laura Ortín Arquitectura - Image 2 of 17Tienda Maison Portocale Store / Laura Ortín Arquitectura - Image 6 of 17Tienda Maison Portocale Store / Laura Ortín Arquitectura - Interior Photography, WindowsTienda Maison Portocale Store / Laura Ortín Arquitectura - Image 11 of 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Store
Murcia, Spain
  • Architects: Laura Ortín Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:David Frutos
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cinca, Greenice
  • Lead Architect: Laura Ortín
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

Text description provided by the architects. The fitting rooms allow flexibility of use as they can be completely opened to allow an improvised fashion show in the purest “Maison” style or closed to offer total privacy to the brides. Concatenation of spaces as an enfilade with an infinity effect thanks to the play of reflections created by the mirrors.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

Bridal shops are often associated with a naive, innocent, and childish aesthetic. We understood that this had to change. Our brides are women who are strong, brave, and full of character.

Tienda Maison Portocale Store / Laura Ortín Arquitectura - Image 16 of 17
Axo

So, the space offers a new immersive experience for them. We left the powder pink by proposing blue and terracotta as new fetish tones.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

The roughness of the corrugated mesh used in construction contrasts with the delicacy of brocades, muslins, and silks in the fabrics. The powerful terracotta with the white and beige of the dresses. The fluidity and flexibility of the space help you feel calm and safe, creating a new atmosphere for this very important moment for brides. Are you coming to try on a dress?

© David Frutos
© David Frutos

Project location

Address:Murcia, Spain

Top #Tags