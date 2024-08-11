Tienda Maison Portocale Store / Laura Ortín Arquitectura

+ 12

Store • Murcia, Spain Architects: Laura Ortín Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 100 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: David Frutos

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Cinca , Greenice

Lead Architect: Laura Ortín

Design Team: Carmen Iniesta, Mª del Mar Gilar

City: Murcia

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. The fitting rooms allow flexibility of use as they can be completely opened to allow an improvised fashion show in the purest “Maison” style or closed to offer total privacy to the brides. Concatenation of spaces as an enfilade with an infinity effect thanks to the play of reflections created by the mirrors.

Bridal shops are often associated with a naive, innocent, and childish aesthetic. We understood that this had to change. Our brides are women who are strong, brave, and full of character.

So, the space offers a new immersive experience for them. We left the powder pink by proposing blue and terracotta as new fetish tones.

The roughness of the corrugated mesh used in construction contrasts with the delicacy of brocades, muslins, and silks in the fabrics. The powerful terracotta with the white and beige of the dresses. The fluidity and flexibility of the space help you feel calm and safe, creating a new atmosphere for this very important moment for brides. Are you coming to try on a dress?